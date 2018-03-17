Norwich City 3-2 Reading

James Maddison teed up Norwich's opening two goals, including for Grant Hanley

Norwich City earned their first win in eight games against struggling Reading to increase the pressure on Jaap Stam.

Mario Vrancic headed in a corner by James Maddison, who then crossed for Grant Hanley to nod in City's second.

Liam Kelly pulled one back, slotting in after a goalmouth scramble, but Maddison's penalty made it 3-1 after he was brought down by Anssi Jaakkola.

Sam Smith volleyed in Kelly's cross, but the Royals could not force an equaliser despite a frantic finish.

The Canaries had struggled for goals in 2018 but scored three times before half-time for the second weekend running as Maddison followed up his hat-trick in the 4-3 loss at Hull with two assists, before winning and converting a penalty either side of Kelly's reply.

Reading were desperate to improve a record of one win in their last 17 league matches, and Norwich fans may have feared another comeback after Smith scored his first league goal for the visitors.

Liam Moore deflected Onel Hernandez's shot onto the post for City, and the visitors almost forced a late equaliser, but Angus Gunn made a fine reflex save to keep out Yann Kermorgant's header.

Stam's side stayed 19th, but are now just three points above the relegation zone, while Norwich, who have lost just one of their last 10, moved up a place to 13th.