Match ends, Norwich City 3, Reading 2.
Norwich City 3-2 Reading
Norwich City earned their first win in eight games against struggling Reading to increase the pressure on Jaap Stam.
Mario Vrancic headed in a corner by James Maddison, who then crossed for Grant Hanley to nod in City's second.
Liam Kelly pulled one back, slotting in after a goalmouth scramble, but Maddison's penalty made it 3-1 after he was brought down by Anssi Jaakkola.
Sam Smith volleyed in Kelly's cross, but the Royals could not force an equaliser despite a frantic finish.
The Canaries had struggled for goals in 2018 but scored three times before half-time for the second weekend running as Maddison followed up his hat-trick in the 4-3 loss at Hull with two assists, before winning and converting a penalty either side of Kelly's reply.
Reading were desperate to improve a record of one win in their last 17 league matches, and Norwich fans may have feared another comeback after Smith scored his first league goal for the visitors.
Liam Moore deflected Onel Hernandez's shot onto the post for City, and the visitors almost forced a late equaliser, but Angus Gunn made a fine reflex save to keep out Yann Kermorgant's header.
Stam's side stayed 19th, but are now just three points above the relegation zone, while Norwich, who have lost just one of their last 10, moved up a place to 13th.
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2Pinto
- 31HanleyBooked at 62mins
- 15Klose
- 26Lewis
- 4Reed
- 8Vrancic
- 25HernándezBooked at 35minsSubstituted forZimmermannat 90+5'minutes
- 23Maddison
- 11MurphySubstituted forHoolahanat 90+2'minutes
- 32SrbenySubstituted forWatkinsat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Husband
- 6Zimmermann
- 9Oliveira
- 12Watkins
- 14Hoolahan
- 21Edwards
- 33McGovern
Reading
- 31JaakkolaBooked at 36mins
- 2Gunter
- 20Ilori
- 6Moore
- 24BlackettBooked at 73mins
- 14AlukoSubstituted forSwiftat 52'minutes
- 38KellySubstituted forvan den Bergat 62'minutes
- 22ClementBooked at 45mins
- 16EdwardsSubstituted forKermorgantat 82'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 55Smith
- 17BarrowBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 1Mannone
- 4van den Berg
- 8Evans
- 10Swift
- 18Kermorgant
- 19Bacuna
- 57Holmes
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 25,098
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Reading 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Harrison Reed (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Pelle Clement (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Christoph Zimmermann replaces Onel Hernández.
Foul by Tiago Ilori (Reading).
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Wes Hoolahan replaces Josh Murphy.
Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Swift.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Marley Watkins replaces Dennis Srbeny.
Booking
Yann Kermorgant (Reading) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Vrancic.
Joey van den Berg (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).
Joey van den Berg (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Maddison (Norwich City).
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joey van den Berg following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Modou Barrow with a cross.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Yann Kermorgant replaces David Edwards.
Joey van den Berg (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Timm Klose (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Foul by Pelle Clement (Reading).
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Modou Barrow.
Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Murphy.
Foul by Joey van den Berg (Reading).
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Tyler Blackett (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).
Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.