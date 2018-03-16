Championship
Brentford15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Florian Jozefzoon
Florian Jozefzoon (right) has scored six goals in 37 appearances for Brentford this season
Brentford will welcome back Florian Jozefzoon and Henrik Dalsgaard for the visit of in-form Middlesbrough.

Jozefzoon has recovered from a foot injury and Dalsgaard is back after his partner had a baby, but Andreas Bjelland and Rico Henry remain out.

Boro defender Dani Ayala will be given chance to prove his fitness in recovery from a groin injury.

Captain Grant Leadbitter is back in the squad after serving a ban and recovering from a hamstring problem.

Home win 42%Draw 28%Away win 30%

Match facts

  • Brentford have lost nine of their last 10 matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions, avoiding defeat only in this season's reverse fixture at the Riverside (2-2).
  • Middlesbrough have won their last five trips to Griffin Park in all competitions, since a 2-1 FA Cup defeat in January 1964.
  • In 2018, over half of the Championship goals conceded by Brentford have been from set pieces (7 of 13, 54%).
  • On the day of this game, it will be 6,656 days since Tony Pulis' last match against Brentford - his Bristol City side lost 2-1 at Griffin Park on Boxing Day 1999.
  • Brentford have lost their last five home league matches in March and haven't won at Griffin Park in March since 2015, beating Huddersfield 4-1.
  • This is Pulis' best winning league run as a manager since he won five in a row with Crystal Palace in April 2014.

Saturday 17th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves37247666323479
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Aston Villa37209861362569
4Fulham371911764392568
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough371871253351861
7Sheff Utd37185145143859
8Bristol City371513953421158
9Preston37141584637957
10Millwall371413104437755
11Brentford371411125345853
12Ipswich37157154747052
13Leeds37148154951-250
14Norwich371213123842-449
15QPR371210154353-1046
16Nottm Forest37136184354-1145
17Hull37912165356-339
18Sheff Wed37814153951-1238
19Reading37812174254-1236
20Bolton37812173256-2436
21Barnsley37712183754-1733
22Birmingham3786232557-3230
23Burton3779212664-3830
24Sunderland37513193866-2828
