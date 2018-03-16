Brentford v Middlesbrough
Championship
Brentford will welcome back Florian Jozefzoon and Henrik Dalsgaard for the visit of in-form Middlesbrough.
Jozefzoon has recovered from a foot injury and Dalsgaard is back after his partner had a baby, but Andreas Bjelland and Rico Henry remain out.
Boro defender Dani Ayala will be given chance to prove his fitness in recovery from a groin injury.
Captain Grant Leadbitter is back in the squad after serving a ban and recovering from a hamstring problem.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 42%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 30%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Brentford have lost nine of their last 10 matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions, avoiding defeat only in this season's reverse fixture at the Riverside (2-2).
- Middlesbrough have won their last five trips to Griffin Park in all competitions, since a 2-1 FA Cup defeat in January 1964.
- In 2018, over half of the Championship goals conceded by Brentford have been from set pieces (7 of 13, 54%).
- On the day of this game, it will be 6,656 days since Tony Pulis' last match against Brentford - his Bristol City side lost 2-1 at Griffin Park on Boxing Day 1999.
- Brentford have lost their last five home league matches in March and haven't won at Griffin Park in March since 2015, beating Huddersfield 4-1.
- This is Pulis' best winning league run as a manager since he won five in a row with Crystal Palace in April 2014.