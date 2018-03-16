Brentford v Middlesbrough

Florian Jozefzoon (right) has scored six goals in 37 appearances for Brentford this season

Brentford will welcome back Florian Jozefzoon and Henrik Dalsgaard for the visit of in-form Middlesbrough.

Jozefzoon has recovered from a foot injury and Dalsgaard is back after his partner had a baby, but Andreas Bjelland and Rico Henry remain out.

Boro defender Dani Ayala will be given chance to prove his fitness in recovery from a groin injury.

Captain Grant Leadbitter is back in the squad after serving a ban and recovering from a hamstring problem.

SAM's prediction Home win 42% Draw 28% Away win 30%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

