Fulham 2-2 Queens Park Rangers

Pawel Wszolek equalises for QPR

Fulham missed the chance to narrow the gap on second-placed Cardiff to five points as they let slip a two-goal lead to draw with QPR.

Tom Cairney found the bottom corner from 20 yards and Lucas Piazon finished a neat move to put Fulham in control.

But Rangers pulled one back before half-time, Massimo Luongo volleying in from Matt Smith's header across goal.

QPR dominated after the break and Pawel Wszolek levelled with a composed finish after Denis Odoi conceded possession.

Ian Holloway's mid-table visitors came closest to a winner when Jake Bidwell's cross had to be beaten away by Marcus Bettinelli.

For Fulham, the point was enough to set a club record of 16 league games unbeaten, and they moved into third place on goals scored before Aston Villa's trip to Bolton at 17:30 GMT.

Slavisa Jokanovic's Cottagers had Ryan Sessegnon's tap-in rightly disallowed for offside and briefly played with swagger after Cairney's precise opener.

However, sloppiness set in before QPR's first, from a set-piece, and Poland wide man Wszolek claimed his reward for an impressive display with a well-taken equaliser.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"We cannot be satisfied. I am not here to fight for records, I am here to win the games. We didn't win. I cannot be satisfied. It's [the record] not important to me.

"We managed to score two goals, we had it under control, but the first goal they scored caused important damage.

"After one unforced mistake they scored the second goal. They deserved that goal because they made a few important entrances and had some chances, half chances.

"We didn't try to change the style. We had possession but without taking on defensive lines. Our solution cannot be to change the style, and we didn't try to do that."

QPR manager Ian Holloway:

"As the game went on, I'm disappointed we didn't end with three points. I'm delighted with the character.

"I needed half-time to have a rant and say 'wait a minute, get a bit closer to people'. I was fuming.

"I told them to get after people and luckily for me my subs helped. We got about them and we deserved what we got.

"I believe in my team and we what we are doing. Do I expect young lads to be consistent? Not really. But I will teach them."