Sheffield United 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United's play-off hopes took a knock as Nottingham Forest battled to a third successive goalless draw.
John Fleck's teasing cross gave Leon Clarke an open goal chance, but the Blades' leading scorer somehow headed wide from two yards.
Clarke also headed straight at Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon in a match punctuated by heavy snow showers.
Forest's threat grew after the break with Ben Brereton's header forcing a point-blank save from Jamal Blackman.
Sheffield United went into the match looking to extend a run of three straight home wins and should have led at the break, with midfielder Fleck at the heart of their best moments.
But Aitor Karanka's Forest improved and carried the greater threat after the break, particularly on the counter-attack, with Blackman having to keep out close-range strikes from Kieran Dowell and Daryl Murphy.
Play had to be halted briefly midway through the second half to allow groundstaff to clear the lines of snow, but it did not halt the visitors' momentum, with Blackman again denying Brereton.
United dropped two places to ninth in the table, but remained just two points outside the play-off positions, while Forest extended their best unbeaten run of the season to seven matches and stay 16th.
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"We're frustrated, we didn't do enough in the final third. I think every time our players stepped into the final third we didn't show enough quality.
"I keep saying, the commitment and the effort is great. The shape of the team was decent against a huge team in this division who have got nothing to play for.
"We've obviously got something to play for and we should have got into better positions."
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"It's important not to concede, but it's always important to score goals. We need to keep on improving and working because we need to be ambitious.
"We're in a comfortable position in the table, but I want to win as many games as possible."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 14LeonardSubstituted forHolmesat 71'minutes
- 19Stearman
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 20Evans
- 21DuffySubstituted forDonaldsonat 81'minutes
- 4FleckBooked at 90mins
- 3Stevens
- 9Clarke
- 10SharpSubstituted forBrooksat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 7Lundstram
- 11Donaldson
- 13Wright
- 24Lafferty
- 26Holmes
- 36Brooks
Nottm Forest
- 1Pantilimon
- 27Darikwa
- 3Pereira Figueiredo
- 13FoxBooked at 44mins
- 11Osborn
- 14CashSubstituted forVelliosat 90+2'minutes
- 18ColbackBooked at 87mins
- 32WatsonBooked at 77mins
- 20DowellSubstituted forLolleyat 62'minutes
- 9MurphySubstituted forTomlinat 74'minutes
- 17Brereton
Substitutes
- 4Mancienne
- 5Guédioura
- 15Tomlin
- 23Lolley
- 33Kapino
- 39Vellios
- 42Worrall
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 28,095
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Evans (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tendayi Darikwa.
Foul by Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest).
Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Brooks.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Apostolos Vellios replaces Matthew Cash because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Foul by Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest).
Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jack Colback.
Attempt blocked. Lee Evans (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricky Holmes.
Booking
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Ricky Holmes (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by David Brooks.
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Matthew Cash tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lee Evans (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Brooks.
Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Fox.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Clayton Donaldson replaces Mark Duffy.
Foul by Richard Stearman (Sheffield United).
Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Fleck.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Attempt blocked. Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tendayi Darikwa.
Attempt blocked. Ricky Holmes (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Clarke.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Sheffield United).
Booking
Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt blocked. Lee Tomlin (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Colback.