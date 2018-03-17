Match ends, Birmingham City 3, Hull City 0.
Birmingham City 3-0 Hull City
Struggling Birmingham City registered their first win under Garry Monk with a comfortable victory over Hull City.
Blues took an early lead through Jota's sharp finish after a neat pass from Che Adams.
Adams doubled the home side's lead when his looping cross went over Tigers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.
Jota latched on to a loose ball to make it 3-0 and secure Birmingham's first win since beating Sheffield Wednesday on 3 February.
Victory for Blues ended a run of seven successive defeats and saw them draw level on points with 21st-placed Barnsley, but they remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.
The scoreline could have been even worse for Hull, who had won their previous two matches, but for some excellent saves from McGregor.
The Tigers offered next to nothing all afternoon and are now just six points above the bottom three.
Birmingham are next in action when they host Ipswich on 31 March, while Nigel Adkins side entertain Aston Villa on the same day.
Birmingham manager Garry Monk told BBC WM:
"Points are the most important part of it but to get a performance on top of that should give the players that extra bit of confidence.
"We had numerous chances in the first half and it wouldn't have been surprising if we had been two or 3-0 up at half-time.
"I thought we adapted really well to the conditions and all of the attacking players looked a threat and we deserved our clean sheet.
"It's one win, an important win, but we need more."
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I'll have to take a bit of time to reflect on that one because I did not see it coming.
"We did not perform to the levels that we have been doing. We knew it was going to be a tough game even though Birmingham have been on a bad run.
"It wasn't good enough today but it was the two games before and it's that consistency that we're after."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 45HardingBooked at 10mins
- 28Morrison
- 12Dean
- 5Colin
- 27Jota
- 8GardnerSubstituted forNdoyeat 28'minutes
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 19MaghomaSubstituted forBogaat 76'minutes
- 14Adams
- 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forDavisat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 17Ndoye
- 20Boga
- 21Lowe
- 26Davis
- 29Kuszczak
- 46Seddon
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 34Aina
- 21Dawson
- 3Mazuch
- 24Clark
- 16Larsson
- 22Henriksen
- 20Bowen
- 4IrvineSubstituted forCampbellat 57'minutes
- 49WilsonSubstituted forGrosickiat 76'minutes
- 10HernándezSubstituted forToralat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hector
- 7Grosicki
- 8Meyler
- 11Toral
- 12Marshall
- 25Campbell
- 29Tomori
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 22,970
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
