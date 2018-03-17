League One
Oxford Utd2Peterborough1

Oxford United 2-1 Peterborough United

Rob Dickie's first goal for his new club helped managerless Oxford United to a 2-1 victory over 10-man Peterborough for their first win in six matches.

It was Posh's first defeat in eight games as they dropped out of the play-off places.

Centre-half Dickie, signed from Reading in January, prodded the ball home from close range in the sixth minute when Peterborough failed to deal with James Henry's corner in the wind.

Henry nearly doubled the lead moments later with a 20-yard drive that hit the inside of the post.

And he did find the target with a superb finish after 61 minutes - from Ryan Ledson's pass - to put the U's two up.

A minute later Steve Evans' men pulled one back when Jack Marriott turned in Marcus Maddison's cross for his 29th goal of the season.

Maddison had earlier smashed an angled drive that Simon Eastwood saved with one hand, while Marriott drilled a shot narrowly wide late on.

Peterborough skipper Jack Baldwin was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 19Kane
  • 16Dickie
  • 30Mousinho
  • 29Smith-Brown
  • 17Henry
  • 8LedsonBooked at 73mins
  • 11Brannagan
  • 27MowattSubstituted forFerreira da Silvaat 88'minutes
  • 20ObikaSubstituted forvan Kesselat 45'minutes
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forNapaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Martin
  • 13Shearer
  • 14Ruffels
  • 21Ferreira da Silva
  • 32Buckley-Ricketts
  • 36Napa
  • 39van Kessel

Peterborough

  • 1Bond
  • 2Shephard
  • 6BaldwinBooked at 90mins
  • 27Taylor
  • 3Hughes
  • 18Da Silva Lopes
  • 20Doughty
  • 21AndersonSubstituted forBogleat 38'minutes
  • 15WardSubstituted forForresterat 45'minutesSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 54'minutes
  • 14Marriott
  • 11MaddisonBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Tafazolli
  • 8Forrester
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 16Morias
  • 25O'Malley
  • 26Bogle
  • 37Cooper
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
6,804

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Oxford United 2, Peterborough United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oxford United 2, Peterborough United 1.

Attempt missed. Ricardinho (Oxford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.

John Mousinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) for a bad foul.

Gino van Kessel (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United).

James Henry (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Taylor (Peterborough United).

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Ricardinho replaces Alex Mowatt.

Attempt saved. Gino van Kessel (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jonathan Bond.

Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.

Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Oxford United).

Steven Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Malachi Napa (Oxford United).

Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Foul by Robert Dickie (Oxford United).

Conor O'Malley (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Malachi Napa replaces Wes Thomas because of an injury.

Delay in match Wes Thomas (Oxford United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. James Henry (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Gino van Kessel (Oxford United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 2, Peterborough United 1. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Maddison following a corner.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Attempt blocked. Omar Bogle (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Gino van Kessel (Oxford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 2, Peterborough United 0. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Ledson.

Delay in match Wes Thomas (Oxford United) because of an injury.

Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).

Wes Thomas (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Oxford United).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Danny Lloyd replaces Chris Forrester because of an injury.

