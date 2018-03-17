Match ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Portsmouth 2.
Oldham Athletic 0-2 Portsmouth
Brett Pitman scored a first-half double as Portsmouth cast aside their recent poor form with victory at struggling Oldham.
Pompey had lost four of their last five matches but - in a game held up for almost 10 minutes while snow was cleared from the pitch markings - Pitman took his season's tally to 17 goals.
Their opener came just before the half-hour mark as Connor Ronan crossed from the right and Pitman flicked an excellent header into the top corner from 10 yards.
Portsmouth's second goal came 13 minutes later and was an absolute gift from Oldham goalkeeper Johny Placide, who passed straight to Pitman and gave the striker a chance to roll his shot into the unguarded net.
Blizzard conditions forced a delay midway through the second half, though the players were not taken off the pitch by referee Sebastian Stockbridge.
Oldham almost pulled one back through Eoin Doyle when play eventually resumed, but it could have been 3-0 in stoppage time as Portsmouth's Jamal Lowe hit the inside of a post.
Line-ups
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 2Dummigan
- 4Wilson
- 40Bryan
- 3MoimbéSubstituted forNazonat 80'minutes
- 29Byrne
- 6Gardner
- 24Fane
- 11McLaughlinSubstituted forMcEleneyat 55'minutes
- 13Doyle
- 9DaviesSubstituted forHollowayat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de la Paz
- 10Holloway
- 12Nazon
- 15Edmundson
- 16McEleney
- 18Pringle
- 23Hunt
Portsmouth
- 1McGee
- 2Walkes
- 16Whatmough
- 5ClarkeBooked at 47mins
- 38Haunstrup
- 33Close
- 17DonohueBooked at 90mins
- 18Lowe
- 14Ronan
- 22Naismith
- 8PitmanBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Burgess
- 11Kennedy
- 19Chaplin
- 29Deslandes
- 30May
- 35Bass
- 37Widdrington
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 4,306
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Portsmouth 2.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jack Whatmough.
Attempt blocked. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Dion Donohue (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dion Donohue (Portsmouth).
Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Attempt missed. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Cameron Dummigan (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Brian Wilson (Oldham Athletic).
Connor Ronan (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Duckens Nazon replaces Wilfried Moimbé.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Luke McGee.
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dion Donohue (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Kean Bryan.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Aaron Holloway replaces Craig Davies.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Patrick McEleney replaces Ryan McLaughlin.
Foul by Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic).
Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Close (Portsmouth).
Attempt saved. Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth).
Second Half
Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 0, Portsmouth 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Portsmouth 2.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Portsmouth 2. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.