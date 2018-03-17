Oldham Athletic 0-2 Portsmouth

Brett Pitman scored a first-half double as Portsmouth cast aside their recent poor form with victory at struggling Oldham.

Pompey had lost four of their last five matches but - in a game held up for almost 10 minutes while snow was cleared from the pitch markings - Pitman took his season's tally to 17 goals.

Their opener came just before the half-hour mark as Connor Ronan crossed from the right and Pitman flicked an excellent header into the top corner from 10 yards.

Portsmouth's second goal came 13 minutes later and was an absolute gift from Oldham goalkeeper Johny Placide, who passed straight to Pitman and gave the striker a chance to roll his shot into the unguarded net.

Blizzard conditions forced a delay midway through the second half, though the players were not taken off the pitch by referee Sebastian Stockbridge.

Oldham almost pulled one back through Eoin Doyle when play eventually resumed, but it could have been 3-0 in stoppage time as Portsmouth's Jamal Lowe hit the inside of a post.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.