Oldham Athletic 0-2 Portsmouth

Brett Pitman scored a first-half double as Portsmouth cast aside their recent poor form with victory at struggling Oldham.

Pompey had lost four of their last five matches but - in a game held up for almost 10 minutes while snow was cleared from the pitch markings - Pitman took his season's tally to 17 goals.

Their opener came just before the half-hour mark as Connor Ronan crossed from the right and Pitman flicked an excellent header into the top corner from 10 yards.

Portsmouth's second goal came 13 minutes later and was an absolute gift from Oldham goalkeeper Johny Placide, who passed straight to Pitman and gave the striker a chance to roll his shot into the unguarded net.

Blizzard conditions forced a delay midway through the second half, though the players were not taken off the pitch by referee Sebastian Stockbridge.

Oldham almost pulled one back through Eoin Doyle when play eventually resumed, but it could have been 3-0 in stoppage time as Portsmouth's Jamal Lowe hit the inside of a post.

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 19Placide
  • 2Dummigan
  • 4Wilson
  • 40Bryan
  • 3MoimbéSubstituted forNazonat 80'minutes
  • 29Byrne
  • 6Gardner
  • 24Fane
  • 11McLaughlinSubstituted forMcEleneyat 55'minutes
  • 13Doyle
  • 9DaviesSubstituted forHollowayat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1de la Paz
  • 10Holloway
  • 12Nazon
  • 15Edmundson
  • 16McEleney
  • 18Pringle
  • 23Hunt

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 2Walkes
  • 16Whatmough
  • 5ClarkeBooked at 47mins
  • 38Haunstrup
  • 33Close
  • 17DonohueBooked at 90mins
  • 18Lowe
  • 14Ronan
  • 22Naismith
  • 8PitmanBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Burgess
  • 11Kennedy
  • 19Chaplin
  • 29Deslandes
  • 30May
  • 35Bass
  • 37Widdrington
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
4,306

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Portsmouth 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Portsmouth 2.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Jack Whatmough.

Attempt blocked. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Dion Donohue (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dion Donohue (Portsmouth).

Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

Attempt missed. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Cameron Dummigan (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Brian Wilson (Oldham Athletic).

Connor Ronan (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

Attempt blocked. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Duckens Nazon replaces Wilfried Moimbé.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Luke McGee.

Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Dion Donohue (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Kean Bryan.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Aaron Holloway replaces Craig Davies.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Patrick McEleney replaces Ryan McLaughlin.

Foul by Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic).

Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Close (Portsmouth).

Attempt saved. Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth).

Second Half

Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 0, Portsmouth 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Portsmouth 2.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Portsmouth 2. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury36228649272274
3Wigan34218563234071
4Rotherham372051263432065
5Scunthorpe381513105546958
6Plymouth37169124745257
7Peterborough3715111159471256
8Portsmouth37164174547-252
9Charlton361410124446-252
10Bristol Rovers37155175356-350
11Bradford35155154852-450
12Gillingham361213114240249
13Southend371211144355-1247
14Blackpool371113134448-446
15Oxford Utd36129155254-245
16Walsall371111154754-744
17Doncaster361013134344-143
18Wimbledon37119173748-1142
19Oldham361010165062-1240
20Fleetwood36109174657-1139
21Northampton37109183560-2539
22MK Dons37911173751-1438
23Rochdale34713143442-834
24Bury3779213155-2430
View full League One table

