League One
Gillingham19:45Blackburn
Venue: Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham P-P Blackburn Rovers

Gillingham's home game against League One leaders Blackburn Rovers has been postponed following overnight snow.

The decision was taken at 11:30 GMT following an inspection, and on police advice, with further wintry weather expected during the afternoon.

A Gillingham statement said the pitch was "potentially playable" but the amount of snow around the stadium was a health and safety concern for fans.

A new date for the match has yet to be agreed.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury36228649272274
3Wigan34218563234071
4Rotherham372051263432065
5Scunthorpe381513105546958
6Plymouth37169124745257
7Peterborough3715111159471256
8Portsmouth37164174547-252
9Charlton361410124446-252
10Bristol Rovers37155175356-350
11Bradford35155154852-450
12Gillingham361213114240249
13Southend371211144355-1247
14Blackpool371113134448-446
15Oxford Utd36129155254-245
16Walsall371111154754-744
17Doncaster361013134344-143
18Wimbledon37119173748-1142
19Oldham361010165062-1240
20Fleetwood36109174657-1139
21Northampton37109183560-2539
22MK Dons37911173751-1438
23Rochdale34713143442-834
24Bury3779213155-2430
View full League One table

