Gillingham P-P Blackburn Rovers

Gillingham's home game against League One leaders Blackburn Rovers has been postponed following overnight snow.

The decision was taken at 11:30 GMT following an inspection, and on police advice, with further wintry weather expected during the afternoon.

A Gillingham statement said the pitch was "potentially playable" but the amount of snow around the stadium was a health and safety concern for fans.

A new date for the match has yet to be agreed.