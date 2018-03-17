League One
Blackpool15:00Southend
Venue: Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v Southend United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Wigan34218563234071
3Shrewsbury35218647262171
4Rotherham361951260431762
5Scunthorpe371513954441058
6Peterborough3615111058451356
7Plymouth36159124443154
8Charlton35149124446-251
9Bristol Rovers36155165153-250
10Bradford35155154852-450
11Gillingham361213114240249
12Portsmouth36154174347-449
13Southend361210144254-1246
14Blackpool361112134347-445
15Walsall371111154754-744
16Doncaster361013134344-143
17Oxford Utd35119155053-342
18Wimbledon36118173647-1141
19Oldham351010155060-1040
20Northampton36109173557-2239
21Fleetwood35108174657-1138
22MK Dons36811173550-1535
23Rochdale33712143341-833
24Bury3679203053-2330
