Rochdale 1-1 AFC Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon frustrated fellow relegation battlers Rochdale as they survived an onslaught to hold on for a point at Spotland.
The visitors were fast out of the blocks and took the lead just six minutes in.
Lyle Taylor's free-kick from the left struck the Rochdale defensive wall and fell kindly for Adedeji Oshilaja, who slotted wide of Josh Lillis to put his side in the driving seat.
Dale were level after 27 minutes when Andy Cannon advanced towards the edge of the area and sent a low drive goalward - his effort taking a heavy deflection off Barry Fuller with the ball looping up and over George Long in the Dons goal.
Spurred on by that goal, the home side saw Ian Henderson's effort blocked on the goal-line by Tom Soares, while Stephen Humphrys headed over from point-blank range.
Dale started the second half still in the ascendancy, Bradden Inman and Humphrys seeing shots saved by George Long as Matty Done saw his volley deflected wide.
Humphrys hit the post with a late free-kick but the Dons held on for a point.
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 21Delaney
- 12Wiseman
- 17InmanSubstituted forDaviesat 73'minutes
- 10Camps
- 27CannonSubstituted forKitchingat 74'minutes
- 16Done
- 7Humphrys
- 40HendersonBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 14Rathbone
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 31Hart
- 32Kitching
- 33Dobre
- 36Gillam
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2Fuller
- 5Nightingale
- 4Oshilaja
- 3Meades
- 14Trotter
- 19Soares
- 8AbdouSubstituted forForresterat 63'minutes
- 7Francomb
- 39PigottSubstituted forBarchamat 63'minutes
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 6Robinson
- 11Forrester
- 17Barcham
- 18Parrett
- 20Sibbick
- 21Kaja
- 24McDonnell
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
- Attendance:
- 2,667
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Attempt missed. Steve Davies (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Francomb.
Attempt blocked. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Mark Kitching (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon).
Matt Done (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Will Nightingale.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Mark Kitching replaces Andrew Cannon.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Bradden Inman.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Will Nightingale.
Attempt missed. Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).
Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).
Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Andy Barcham replaces Joe Pigott.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Harry Forrester replaces Nadjim Abdou.
Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Long.
Attempt saved. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by George Long.
Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.