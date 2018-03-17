Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Bristol Rovers 2.
Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Bristol Rovers
Plymouth playmaker Graham Carey converted an 85th-minute penalty as Argyle soared back into the League One play-off race with victory over Bristol Rovers.
Chris Lines opened the scoring with a 12th-minute free-kick from outside the box that he swept home past diving Argyle goalkeeper Remi Matthews.
Argyle levelled when Jamie Ness sent the deftest of headers looping over Rovers stopper Sam Slocombe and in at the far post from a cross from the right by Ruben Lameiras on 34 minutes.
Within two minutes Ellis Harrison restored Rovers lead, scoring with a low shot.
Argyle levelled again in the 48th minute when Ness' cross-cum-shot was deflected off Ollie Clarke and the post and in.
A minute before Lameiras' penalty was brilliantly saved by Slocombe, diving to his left.
Moses Makasi - on loan from West Ham - won the spot-kick, tripped by Tom Lockyer as he sped into the Rovers penalty area.
Slocombe had not such joy with the second penalty, awarded when Yann Songo'o was fouled by Lockyer.
Both sides had opportunities to increase their advantage with Harrison going close for Rovers and Graham Carey's 30-yarder deflected around the post by diving Slocombe in the first half.
A crowd of 13,466 - buoyed by a sold-out 1,593 away end - were treated to a thrilling Westcountry clash as Argyle made it seven wins in eight unbeaten league games.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 34MatthewsBooked at 58mins
- 18Threlkeld
- 22Vyner
- 4Songo'o
- 3Sawyer
- 14MakasiSubstituted forPatonat 90+3'minutes
- 24Fox
- 6Ness
- 10CareyBooked at 14mins
- 19Taylor
- 11LameirasSubstituted forTaylor-Sinclairat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Ainsworth
- 16Grant
- 17Taylor-Sinclair
- 25Letheren
- 27Fletcher
- 30Paton
- 33Sangster
Bristol Rovers
- 1Slocombe
- 22PartingtonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBolaat 71'minutes
- 4LockyerBooked at 85mins
- 25Craig
- 15J Clarke
- 8O ClarkeSubstituted forNicholsat 87'minutes
- 14Lines
- 24Sinclair
- 7Sercombe
- 9HarrisonSubstituted forGaffneyat 87'minutes
- 26BennettBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Sweeney
- 11Nichols
- 16Broadbent
- 20Bola
- 21Smith
- 23Mensah
- 30Gaffney
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 13,466
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Bristol Rovers 2.
Booking
Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers).
Paul Paton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Paul Paton replaces Moses Makasi.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair replaces Ruben Lameiras.
Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Tom Nichols replaces Ollie Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Rory Gaffney replaces Ellis Harrison.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Bristol Rovers 2. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Yann Songo'o draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Marc Bola.
Attempt saved. Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.
James Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).
Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Ness (Plymouth Argyle).
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.
Attempt missed. Jamie Ness (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Marc Bola replaces Joe Partington.
Attempt missed. Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers).
Booking
Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers).
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jamie Ness (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Remi Matthews (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.