League One
Plymouth3Bristol Rovers2

Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Bristol Rovers

Plymouth playmaker Graham Carey converted an 85th-minute penalty as Argyle soared back into the League One play-off race with victory over Bristol Rovers.

Chris Lines opened the scoring with a 12th-minute free-kick from outside the box that he swept home past diving Argyle goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

Argyle levelled when Jamie Ness sent the deftest of headers looping over Rovers stopper Sam Slocombe and in at the far post from a cross from the right by Ruben Lameiras on 34 minutes.

Within two minutes Ellis Harrison restored Rovers lead, scoring with a low shot.

Argyle levelled again in the 48th minute when Ness' cross-cum-shot was deflected off Ollie Clarke and the post and in.

A minute before Lameiras' penalty was brilliantly saved by Slocombe, diving to his left.

Moses Makasi - on loan from West Ham - won the spot-kick, tripped by Tom Lockyer as he sped into the Rovers penalty area.

Slocombe had not such joy with the second penalty, awarded when Yann Songo'o was fouled by Lockyer.

Both sides had opportunities to increase their advantage with Harrison going close for Rovers and Graham Carey's 30-yarder deflected around the post by diving Slocombe in the first half.

A crowd of 13,466 - buoyed by a sold-out 1,593 away end - were treated to a thrilling Westcountry clash as Argyle made it seven wins in eight unbeaten league games.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 34MatthewsBooked at 58mins
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 22Vyner
  • 4Songo'o
  • 3Sawyer
  • 14MakasiSubstituted forPatonat 90+3'minutes
  • 24Fox
  • 6Ness
  • 10CareyBooked at 14mins
  • 19Taylor
  • 11LameirasSubstituted forTaylor-Sinclairat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Ainsworth
  • 16Grant
  • 17Taylor-Sinclair
  • 25Letheren
  • 27Fletcher
  • 30Paton
  • 33Sangster

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 22PartingtonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBolaat 71'minutes
  • 4LockyerBooked at 85mins
  • 25Craig
  • 15J Clarke
  • 8O ClarkeSubstituted forNicholsat 87'minutes
  • 14Lines
  • 24Sinclair
  • 7Sercombe
  • 9HarrisonSubstituted forGaffneyat 87'minutes
  • 26BennettBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Sweeney
  • 11Nichols
  • 16Broadbent
  • 20Bola
  • 21Smith
  • 23Mensah
  • 30Gaffney
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
13,466

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Bristol Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 3, Bristol Rovers 2.

Booking

Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers).

Paul Paton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Paul Paton replaces Moses Makasi.

Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair replaces Ruben Lameiras.

Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Tom Nichols replaces Ollie Clarke.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Rory Gaffney replaces Ellis Harrison.

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Bristol Rovers 2. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Yann Songo'o draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Marc Bola.

Attempt saved. Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.

James Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).

Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Ness (Plymouth Argyle).

Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

Attempt missed. Jamie Ness (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Marc Bola replaces Joe Partington.

Attempt missed. Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers).

Booking

Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers).

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jamie Ness (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Remi Matthews (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury36228649272274
3Wigan34218563234071
4Rotherham372051263432065
5Scunthorpe381513105546958
6Plymouth37169124745257
7Peterborough3715111159471256
8Portsmouth37164174547-252
9Charlton361410124446-252
10Bristol Rovers37155175356-350
11Bradford35155154852-450
12Gillingham361213114240249
13Southend371211144355-1247
14Blackpool371113134448-446
15Oxford Utd36129155254-245
16Walsall371111154754-744
17Doncaster361013134344-143
18Wimbledon37119173748-1142
19Oldham361010165062-1240
20Fleetwood36109174657-1139
21Northampton37109183560-2539
22MK Dons37911173751-1438
23Rochdale34713143442-834
24Bury3779213155-2430
View full League One table

