Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Bristol Rovers

Plymouth playmaker Graham Carey converted an 85th-minute penalty as Argyle soared back into the League One play-off race with victory over Bristol Rovers.

Chris Lines opened the scoring with a 12th-minute free-kick from outside the box that he swept home past diving Argyle goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

Argyle levelled when Jamie Ness sent the deftest of headers looping over Rovers stopper Sam Slocombe and in at the far post from a cross from the right by Ruben Lameiras on 34 minutes.

Within two minutes Ellis Harrison restored Rovers lead, scoring with a low shot.

Argyle levelled again in the 48th minute when Ness' cross-cum-shot was deflected off Ollie Clarke and the post and in.

A minute before Lameiras' penalty was brilliantly saved by Slocombe, diving to his left.

Moses Makasi - on loan from West Ham - won the spot-kick, tripped by Tom Lockyer as he sped into the Rovers penalty area.

Slocombe had not such joy with the second penalty, awarded when Yann Songo'o was fouled by Lockyer.

Both sides had opportunities to increase their advantage with Harrison going close for Rovers and Graham Carey's 30-yarder deflected around the post by diving Slocombe in the first half.

A crowd of 13,466 - buoyed by a sold-out 1,593 away end - were treated to a thrilling Westcountry clash as Argyle made it seven wins in eight unbeaten league games.

