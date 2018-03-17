League One
Charlton0Fleetwood0

Charlton Athletic 0-0 Fleetwood Town

Charlton's fading League One play-off hopes were dealt another blow when they were held to a goalless draw at home by strugglers Fleetwood.

The Addicks have now claimed just one victory from the last eight games.

Ben Reeves' trickery almost created a 15th-minute opportunity but there was nobody on hand to apply a vital touch to his low ball across the face of goal.

Paddy Madden's volley was charged down with Fleetwood's first attempt, while Tariqe Fosu saw his attempt blocked at the other end.

Fosu tried his luck again from outside the box three minutes before the break, only to see the effort fly over.

Reeves produced a simple save from Alex Cairns early in the second half, with Wes Burns heading just off target from Ashley Hunter's free-kick on the hour for the visitors.

Moments later Addicks goalkeeper Ben Amos denied both Hunter and Jack Sowerby before Burns somehow fired wide from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Substitute Nicky Ajose had the ball in the back of the Fleetwood net in the 77th minute but was adjudged offside.

Conor McAleny was denied by a vital block from a Charlton defender and Sowerby tested Amos late on as Fleetwood pressed for a winner to ease their relegation fears, but ultimately neither side did enough to claim victory.

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 15Konsa
  • 5Bauer
  • 6Pearce
  • 23Sarr
  • 17Aribo
  • 19Forster-Caskey
  • 7MarshallSubstituted forKaikaiat 66'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 12ReevesSubstituted forAjoseat 60'minutes
  • 14Fosu-Henry
  • 9MagennisSubstituted forZyroat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Jackson
  • 8Ajose
  • 11Kaikai
  • 26Lennon
  • 27Zyro
  • 34Dijksteel
  • 35Maynard-Brewer

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Eastham
  • 12Bolger
  • 19Jones
  • 28Sowerby
  • 8Dempsey
  • 16DiagouragaBooked at 83mins
  • 22Hunter
  • 17MaddenSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 87'minutes
  • 9BurnsSubstituted forMcAlenyat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 6Pond
  • 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 10McAleny
  • 11Grant
  • 13Maguire
  • 18Glendon
Referee:
Mark Heywood
Attendance:
9,865

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Fleetwood Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Fleetwood Town 0.

Attempt missed. Naby Sarr (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Paddy Madden.

Attempt missed. Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Toumani Diagouraga (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).

Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).

Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic).

Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.

Attempt blocked. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

Attempt blocked. Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Conor McAleny replaces Wes Burns.

Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).

Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic).

Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Wes Burns.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Sullay Kaikai replaces Mark Marshall.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

Attempt missed. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

