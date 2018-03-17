Charlton Athletic 0-0 Fleetwood Town

Charlton's fading League One play-off hopes were dealt another blow when they were held to a goalless draw at home by strugglers Fleetwood.

The Addicks have now claimed just one victory from the last eight games.

Ben Reeves' trickery almost created a 15th-minute opportunity but there was nobody on hand to apply a vital touch to his low ball across the face of goal.

Paddy Madden's volley was charged down with Fleetwood's first attempt, while Tariqe Fosu saw his attempt blocked at the other end.

Fosu tried his luck again from outside the box three minutes before the break, only to see the effort fly over.

Reeves produced a simple save from Alex Cairns early in the second half, with Wes Burns heading just off target from Ashley Hunter's free-kick on the hour for the visitors.

Moments later Addicks goalkeeper Ben Amos denied both Hunter and Jack Sowerby before Burns somehow fired wide from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Substitute Nicky Ajose had the ball in the back of the Fleetwood net in the 77th minute but was adjudged offside.

Conor McAleny was denied by a vital block from a Charlton defender and Sowerby tested Amos late on as Fleetwood pressed for a winner to ease their relegation fears, but ultimately neither side did enough to claim victory.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.