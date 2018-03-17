Match ends, Northampton Town 0, Rotherham United 3.
Northampton Town 0-3 Rotherham United
-
- From the section League One
Northampton dropped back into the League One relegation zone after suffering a heavy defeat at home to Rotherham.
Michael Smith's early goal had the Millers ahead at half-time before David Ball's strike on the hour-mark and Richie Towell's well-worked third capped off a fine performance from the Millers, who remain in the top four.
Rotherham were on top from the word go and took the lead after 18 minutes when the home side failed to deal with Will Vaulks' long free-kick and Smith was left unmarked to shoot into the bottom corner.
Only a superb save by Richard O'Donnell prevented Towell from adding a quick second before he also denied Ball.
Northampton had to wait until 55 minutes for their first shot when Hildeberto Pereira's low drive was held by Marek Rodak, but Rotherham were soon two to the good.
Ball found the net from 12 yards after the Cobblers defence had failed to clear and Rotherham's victory was completed by Towell, who finished off a fine move by placing Anthony Forde's pass into the corner.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 13O'Donnell
- 2Moloney
- 6Taylor
- 37Turnbull
- 39Bunney
- 21O'TooleSubstituted forvan Veenat 70'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 29Grimes
- 14HoskinsSubstituted forAriyibiat 59'minutes
- 28Pereira
- 11Powell
- 42LuckassenSubstituted forMathisat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 5Barnett
- 9Mathis
- 10van Veen
- 17McWilliams
- 24Facey
- 45Ariyibi
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 2Emmanuel
- 4Vaulks
- 5AjayiBooked at 37mins
- 3MattockBooked at 60minsSubstituted forIhiekweat 67'minutes
- 11TaylorBooked at 14minsSubstituted forFordeat 66'minutes
- 8Palmer
- 17Towell
- 23R Williams
- 10BallSubstituted forNewellat 84'minutes
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 6Wood
- 7Forde
- 12Price
- 20Ihiekwe
- 21Yates
- 22Newell
- 31Lavery
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 5,882
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 0, Rotherham United 3.
Attempt saved. Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Gboly Ariyibi (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Towell (Rotherham United).
Attempt blocked. Boris Mathis (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Gboly Ariyibi (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Matthew Palmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Joe Newell replaces David Ball.
Foul by Daniel Powell (Northampton Town).
Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 0, Rotherham United 3. Richard Towell (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony Forde.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Boris Mathis replaces Kevin Luckassen.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Foul by Hildeberto Pereira (Northampton Town).
David Ball (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town).
Richard Towell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Kevin van Veen replaces John-Joe O'Toole.
Attempt saved. Ash Taylor (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Michael Ihiekwe replaces Joe Mattock.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Anthony Forde replaces Jon Taylor.
Foul by David Ball (Rotherham United).
Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Luckassen (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 0, Rotherham United 2. David Ball (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Williams.
Booking
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gboly Ariyibi (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).