Milton Keynes Dons 2-1 Bury
Chuks Aneke scored twice from the penalty spot as MK Dons picked up a crucial victory over relegation rivals Bury to move to within a point of safety.
George Miller snatched a late consolation for the Shakers but it proved too little too late for Ryan Lowe's side, who remain rooted to the bottom and slipped nine points adrift of survival.
The Shakers were a goal down after just 11 minutes when Aneke slotted home his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot after Peter Clarke's clumsy challenge on Peter Pawlett inside the box.
The Dons were awarded their second penalty just before the hour when Brandon Thomas-Asante was bundled over inside the area by Bury's Phil Edwards. Aneke stepped up to coolly slot home once again.
But as Dan Micciche's side began to sit deep and invite pressure, the visitors reduced the deficit in the 76th minute when Miller poked home his fifth goal of the season.
However, it proved futile as MK Dons held on to secure back-to-back league victories.
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 5Wootton
- 15Ward
- 3Lewington
- 2Williams
- 25Brittain
- 6Upson
- 16Muirhead
- 11PawlettSubstituted forMcGrandlesat 71'minutes
- 9SowSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 54'minutes
- 10AnekeBooked at 62minsSubstituted forEbanks-Landellat 84'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 8Cissé
- 13Sietsma
- 14Agard
- 18McGrandles
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 27Ugbo
- 31Thomas-Asante
Bury
- 12Ripley
- 14EdwardsSubstituted forMaguireat 58'minutes
- 27CameronBooked at 65mins
- 36ClarkeBooked at 45mins
- 3Leigh
- 26O'Shea
- 30InceSubstituted forDannsat 45'minutes
- 33BunnSubstituted forDawsonat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 10Mayor
- 19Miller
- 32Hanson
Substitutes
- 1Murphy
- 4Tutte
- 5Thompson
- 7Maguire
- 8Dawson
- 24Styles
- 31Danns
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 9,247
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 2, Bury 1.
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen Dawson (Bury).
Foul by Conor McGrandles (MK Dons).
Neil Danns (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ethan Ebanks-Landell (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (MK Dons).
Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).
Stephen Dawson (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Ethan Ebanks-Landell replaces Chuks Aneke.
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Hanson (Bury).
Booking
Stephen Dawson (Bury) is shown the yellow card.
Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Hanson (Bury).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 2, Bury 1. George Miller (Bury) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Hanson.
Attempt missed. George Miller (Bury) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Neil Danns (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Conor McGrandles replaces Peter Pawlett.
Attempt blocked. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. George Miller (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Scott Wootton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Bury).
Booking
Nathan Cameron (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Cameron (Bury).
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Booking
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Peter Clarke (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Chris Maguire replaces Philip Edwards.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 2, Bury 0. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty MK Dons. Brandon Thomas-Asante draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Philip Edwards (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Philip Edwards.