Milton Keynes Dons 2-1 Bury

From the section

Chuks Aneke scored twice from the penalty spot as MK Dons picked up a crucial victory over relegation rivals Bury to move to within a point of safety.

George Miller snatched a late consolation for the Shakers but it proved too little too late for Ryan Lowe's side, who remain rooted to the bottom and slipped nine points adrift of survival.

The Shakers were a goal down after just 11 minutes when Aneke slotted home his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot after Peter Clarke's clumsy challenge on Peter Pawlett inside the box.

The Dons were awarded their second penalty just before the hour when Brandon Thomas-Asante was bundled over inside the area by Bury's Phil Edwards. Aneke stepped up to coolly slot home once again.

But as Dan Micciche's side began to sit deep and invite pressure, the visitors reduced the deficit in the 76th minute when Miller poked home his fifth goal of the season.

However, it proved futile as MK Dons held on to secure back-to-back league victories.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.