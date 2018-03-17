League One
MK Dons2Bury1

Milton Keynes Dons 2-1 Bury

Chuks Aneke scored twice from the penalty spot as MK Dons picked up a crucial victory over relegation rivals Bury to move to within a point of safety.

George Miller snatched a late consolation for the Shakers but it proved too little too late for Ryan Lowe's side, who remain rooted to the bottom and slipped nine points adrift of survival.

The Shakers were a goal down after just 11 minutes when Aneke slotted home his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot after Peter Clarke's clumsy challenge on Peter Pawlett inside the box.

The Dons were awarded their second penalty just before the hour when Brandon Thomas-Asante was bundled over inside the area by Bury's Phil Edwards. Aneke stepped up to coolly slot home once again.

But as Dan Micciche's side began to sit deep and invite pressure, the visitors reduced the deficit in the 76th minute when Miller poked home his fifth goal of the season.

However, it proved futile as MK Dons held on to secure back-to-back league victories.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 5Wootton
  • 15Ward
  • 3Lewington
  • 2Williams
  • 25Brittain
  • 6Upson
  • 16Muirhead
  • 11PawlettSubstituted forMcGrandlesat 71'minutes
  • 9SowSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 54'minutes
  • 10AnekeBooked at 62minsSubstituted forEbanks-Landellat 84'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 8Cissé
  • 13Sietsma
  • 14Agard
  • 18McGrandles
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 27Ugbo
  • 31Thomas-Asante

Bury

  • 12Ripley
  • 14EdwardsSubstituted forMaguireat 58'minutes
  • 27CameronBooked at 65mins
  • 36ClarkeBooked at 45mins
  • 3Leigh
  • 26O'Shea
  • 30InceSubstituted forDannsat 45'minutes
  • 33BunnSubstituted forDawsonat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 10Mayor
  • 19Miller
  • 32Hanson

Substitutes

  • 1Murphy
  • 4Tutte
  • 5Thompson
  • 7Maguire
  • 8Dawson
  • 24Styles
  • 31Danns
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
9,247

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamBury
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 2, Bury 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 2, Bury 1.

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stephen Dawson (Bury).

Foul by Conor McGrandles (MK Dons).

Neil Danns (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (MK Dons).

Danny Mayor (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).

Stephen Dawson (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Ethan Ebanks-Landell replaces Chuks Aneke.

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Hanson (Bury).

Booking

Stephen Dawson (Bury) is shown the yellow card.

Ed Upson (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Hanson (Bury).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 2, Bury 1. George Miller (Bury) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Hanson.

Attempt missed. George Miller (Bury) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Neil Danns (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Conor McGrandles replaces Peter Pawlett.

Attempt blocked. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. George Miller (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scott Wootton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Maguire (Bury).

Booking

Nathan Cameron (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Cameron (Bury).

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Peter Clarke.

Booking

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Peter Clarke (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Chris Maguire replaces Philip Edwards.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 2, Bury 0. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty MK Dons. Brandon Thomas-Asante draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Philip Edwards (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Philip Edwards.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury36228649272274
3Wigan34218563234071
4Rotherham372051263432065
5Scunthorpe381513105546958
6Plymouth37169124745257
7Peterborough3715111159471256
8Portsmouth37164174547-252
9Charlton361410124446-252
10Bristol Rovers37155175356-350
11Bradford35155154852-450
12Gillingham361213114240249
13Southend371211144355-1247
14Blackpool371113134448-446
15Oxford Utd36129155254-245
16Walsall371111154754-744
17Doncaster361013134344-143
18Wimbledon37119173748-1142
19Oldham361010165062-1240
20Fleetwood36109174657-1139
21Northampton37109183560-2539
22MK Dons37911173751-1438
23Rochdale34713143442-834
24Bury3779213155-2430
View full League One table

Top Stories