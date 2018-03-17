Scunthorpe United 1-2 Shrewsbury Town

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Shrewsbury Town 2.
Second-half goals from Jon Nolan and Stefan Payne saw Shrewsbury Town come from behind to claim victory at snowy Scunthorpe.
But, while the Shrews' victory coincided with a much-improved performance after the break, their climb back into the automatic promotion places was via a tale of two penalties.
Scunthorpe went in front in only the eighth minute when a Josh Morris free-kick held up in the wind and deceived goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.
Crucially the hosts were unable to find a second goal with Duane Holmes volleying against the post and Morris seeing a low spot-kick saved just minutes before half-time after Ivan Toney had been bundled over in the box.
It was to prove a costly miss as the visitors levelled within six minutes of the restart, Nolan ghosting through to fire between the legs of Matt Gilks to complete a flowing team move in slippery conditions.
And an impressive turnaround was complete before the hour mark with Payne smashing his penalty into the top corner after Toney had tripped Nolan to earn his side a fourth-straight win.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 12BishopSubstituted forClarkeat 68'minutes
- 23McArdleBooked at 62mins
- 21Burgess
- 5Wallace
- 19HolmesSubstituted forAdelakunat 68'minutes
- 6Ojo
- 24Yates
- 11Morris
- 9ToneyBooked at 75minsSubstituted forWoottonat 78'minutes
- 14Hopper
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 3Townsend
- 16Adelakun
- 20Goode
- 26McGeehan
- 29Wootton
- 31Watson
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 17Hendrie
- 22NsialaBooked at 8mins
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 4GodfreySubstituted forPayneat 32'minutes
- 7Whalley
- 20NolanBooked at 84mins
- 8Ogogo
- 23Rodman
- 9MorrisBooked at 42minsSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lowe
- 10Thomas
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 19Jones
- 45Payne
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 3,824
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away19
