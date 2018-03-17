League One
Scunthorpe1Shrewsbury2

Scunthorpe United 1-2 Shrewsbury Town

Second-half goals from Jon Nolan and Stefan Payne saw Shrewsbury Town come from behind to claim victory at snowy Scunthorpe.

But, while the Shrews' victory coincided with a much-improved performance after the break, their climb back into the automatic promotion places was via a tale of two penalties.

Scunthorpe went in front in only the eighth minute when a Josh Morris free-kick held up in the wind and deceived goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.

Crucially the hosts were unable to find a second goal with Duane Holmes volleying against the post and Morris seeing a low spot-kick saved just minutes before half-time after Ivan Toney had been bundled over in the box.

It was to prove a costly miss as the visitors levelled within six minutes of the restart, Nolan ghosting through to fire between the legs of Matt Gilks to complete a flowing team move in slippery conditions.

And an impressive turnaround was complete before the hour mark with Payne smashing his penalty into the top corner after Toney had tripped Nolan to earn his side a fourth-straight win.

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 12BishopSubstituted forClarkeat 68'minutes
  • 23McArdleBooked at 62mins
  • 21Burgess
  • 5Wallace
  • 19HolmesSubstituted forAdelakunat 68'minutes
  • 6Ojo
  • 24Yates
  • 11Morris
  • 9ToneyBooked at 75minsSubstituted forWoottonat 78'minutes
  • 14Hopper

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 3Townsend
  • 16Adelakun
  • 20Goode
  • 26McGeehan
  • 29Wootton
  • 31Watson

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 17Hendrie
  • 22NsialaBooked at 8mins
  • 5Sadler
  • 6Beckles
  • 4GodfreySubstituted forPayneat 32'minutes
  • 7Whalley
  • 20NolanBooked at 84mins
  • 8Ogogo
  • 23Rodman
  • 9MorrisBooked at 42minsSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Lowe
  • 10Thomas
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 16Morris
  • 19Jones
  • 45Payne
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
3,824

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Shrewsbury Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Shrewsbury Town 2.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

Foul by Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United).

Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town).

Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Carlton Morris.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Mat Sadler.

Booking

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town).

Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).

Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kyle Wootton replaces Ivan Toney.

Booking

Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United).

Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United).

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town).

Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luke Hendrie (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt blocked. Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Dean Henderson.

Attempt saved. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Duane Holmes.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Jordan Clarke replaces Neal Bishop.

Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).

Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn372210570353576
2Shrewsbury36228649272274
3Wigan34218563234071
4Rotherham372051263432065
5Scunthorpe381513105546958
6Plymouth37169124745257
7Peterborough3715111159471256
8Portsmouth37164174547-252
9Charlton361410124446-252
10Bristol Rovers37155175356-350
11Bradford35155154852-450
12Gillingham361213114240249
13Southend371211144355-1247
14Blackpool371113134448-446
15Oxford Utd36129155254-245
16Walsall371111154754-744
17Doncaster361013134344-143
18Wimbledon37119173748-1142
19Oldham361010165062-1240
20Fleetwood36109174657-1139
21Northampton37109183560-2539
22MK Dons37911173751-1438
23Rochdale34713143442-834
24Bury3779213155-2430
