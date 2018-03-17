Morecambe 2-1 Exeter City

A late goal from Michael Rose earned Morecambe a vital victory over Exeter to ease their relegation worries.

Rose scored with a 20-yard volley that took a wicked deflection before beating keeper Christy Pym low to his left hand side.

Exeter took the lead through defender Pierce Sweeney on 37 minutes.

Jayden Stockley played a ball into space and Sweeney was left unmarked by the Morecambe defence and he produced a cool finish to slot the ball under Barry Roche from 12 yards out.

The lead was short lived as Morecambe levelled two minutes from the break.

Rose provided the assist with a left wing corner which was met by defender Sam Lavelle at the near post and his header beat Pym to his left hand side.

Exeter went close to regaining the lead injury time when Kyle Edwards worked an opening on the edge of the box and produced a right foot shot that was superbly saved by Roche high to his left hand side.

The second half saw Morecambe look livelier with the wind at their backs with Adam McGurk and Alex Kenyon going close from distance before Exeter threatened with Edwards twice firing over after good runs into the box before Rose's winning strike.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.