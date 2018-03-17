Match ends, Morecambe 2, Exeter City 1.
Morecambe 2-1 Exeter City
-
- From the section League Two
A late goal from Michael Rose earned Morecambe a vital victory over Exeter to ease their relegation worries.
Rose scored with a 20-yard volley that took a wicked deflection before beating keeper Christy Pym low to his left hand side.
Exeter took the lead through defender Pierce Sweeney on 37 minutes.
Jayden Stockley played a ball into space and Sweeney was left unmarked by the Morecambe defence and he produced a cool finish to slot the ball under Barry Roche from 12 yards out.
The lead was short lived as Morecambe levelled two minutes from the break.
Rose provided the assist with a left wing corner which was met by defender Sam Lavelle at the near post and his header beat Pym to his left hand side.
Exeter went close to regaining the lead injury time when Kyle Edwards worked an opening on the edge of the box and produced a right foot shot that was superbly saved by Roche high to his left hand side.
The second half saw Morecambe look livelier with the wind at their backs with Adam McGurk and Alex Kenyon going close from distance before Exeter threatened with Edwards twice firing over after good runs into the box before Rose's winning strike.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2McGowanBooked at 36mins
- 16Lavelle
- 6Winnard
- 14Conlan
- 4Kenyon
- 24Rose
- 28McGurkSubstituted forOliverat 80'minutes
- 7Thompson
- 21WyldeSubstituted forCampbellat 80'minutes
- 29LangSubstituted forWildigat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Brough
- 8Fleming
- 9Oliver
- 10Campbell
- 12Nizic
- 15Wildig
- 17Lund
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 39Brown
- 5Archibald-HenvilleSubstituted forSimpsonat 83'minutes
- 21MoxeyBooked at 45mins
- 44Boateng
- 4JamesSubstituted forTillsonat 60'minutes
- 7HarleySubstituted forJayat 82'minutes
- 25Taylor
- 11Stockley
- 28Edwards
Substitutes
- 6Tillson
- 8Simpson
- 12Jones
- 19McAlinden
- 20Jay
- 22Wilson
- 23Croll
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 1,056
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Attempt missed. Dean Moxey (Exeter City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Lloyd James (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 2, Exeter City 1.
Foul by Aaron McGowan (Morecambe).
Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron Wildig replaces Callum Lang.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Robbie Simpson replaces Troy Archibald-Henville.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Matt Jay replaces Ryan Harley.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Adam Campbell replaces Gregg Wylde.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Vadaine Oliver replaces Adam McGurk.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 2, Exeter City 1. Michael Rose (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).
Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).
Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Garry Thompson (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Harley (Exeter City).
Foul by Aaron McGowan (Morecambe).
Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Morecambe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jordan Tillson replaces Lloyd James.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Lloyd James (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Michael Rose (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Michael Rose (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.