League Two
Morecambe2Exeter1

Morecambe 2-1 Exeter City

A late goal from Michael Rose earned Morecambe a vital victory over Exeter to ease their relegation worries.

Rose scored with a 20-yard volley that took a wicked deflection before beating keeper Christy Pym low to his left hand side.

Exeter took the lead through defender Pierce Sweeney on 37 minutes.

Jayden Stockley played a ball into space and Sweeney was left unmarked by the Morecambe defence and he produced a cool finish to slot the ball under Barry Roche from 12 yards out.

The lead was short lived as Morecambe levelled two minutes from the break.

Rose provided the assist with a left wing corner which was met by defender Sam Lavelle at the near post and his header beat Pym to his left hand side.

Exeter went close to regaining the lead injury time when Kyle Edwards worked an opening on the edge of the box and produced a right foot shot that was superbly saved by Roche high to his left hand side.

The second half saw Morecambe look livelier with the wind at their backs with Adam McGurk and Alex Kenyon going close from distance before Exeter threatened with Edwards twice firing over after good runs into the box before Rose's winning strike.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 2McGowanBooked at 36mins
  • 16Lavelle
  • 6Winnard
  • 14Conlan
  • 4Kenyon
  • 24Rose
  • 28McGurkSubstituted forOliverat 80'minutes
  • 7Thompson
  • 21WyldeSubstituted forCampbellat 80'minutes
  • 29LangSubstituted forWildigat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Brough
  • 8Fleming
  • 9Oliver
  • 10Campbell
  • 12Nizic
  • 15Wildig
  • 17Lund

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 2Sweeney
  • 39Brown
  • 5Archibald-HenvilleSubstituted forSimpsonat 83'minutes
  • 21MoxeyBooked at 45mins
  • 44Boateng
  • 4JamesSubstituted forTillsonat 60'minutes
  • 7HarleySubstituted forJayat 82'minutes
  • 25Taylor
  • 11Stockley
  • 28Edwards

Substitutes

  • 6Tillson
  • 8Simpson
  • 12Jones
  • 19McAlinden
  • 20Jay
  • 22Wilson
  • 23Croll
Referee:
Carl Boyeson
Attendance:
1,056

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Morecambe 2, Exeter City 1.

Attempt missed. Dean Moxey (Exeter City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Lloyd James (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morecambe 2, Exeter City 1.

Foul by Aaron McGowan (Morecambe).

Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron Wildig replaces Callum Lang.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Robbie Simpson replaces Troy Archibald-Henville.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Matt Jay replaces Ryan Harley.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Adam Campbell replaces Gregg Wylde.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Vadaine Oliver replaces Adam McGurk.

Goal!

Goal! Morecambe 2, Exeter City 1. Michael Rose (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).

Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).

Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).

Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).

Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Luke Conlan (Morecambe).

Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Garry Thompson (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Harley (Exeter City).

Foul by Aaron McGowan (Morecambe).

Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Morecambe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Dean Moxey.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Jordan Tillson replaces Lloyd James.

Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).

Lloyd James (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Michael Rose (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Michael Rose (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington37235964402474
2Luton382011779403971
3Notts County381812860392166
4Wycombe37199970521866
5Mansfield371615656381863
6Coventry371871243311261
7Lincoln City371612953401360
8Exeter36186124640660
9Swindon37193155855360
10Carlisle381511125548756
11Newport371314104747053
12Crawley37158144446-253
13Colchester371312124643351
14Cambridge381311143850-1250
15Cheltenham381112155354-145
16Stevenage371111155055-544
17Yeovil37119174757-1042
18Morecambe36912153747-1039
19Port Vale37911174153-1238
20Crewe37114224461-1737
21Forest Green37107204464-2037
22Grimsby38910193257-2537
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3879223456-2230
View full League Two table

Top Stories