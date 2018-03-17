League Two
Colchester15:00Yeovil
Venue: Weston Homes Community Stadium

Colchester United v Yeovil Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington36225961392271
2Luton372010778393970
3Notts County371811859382165
4Wycombe36189968521663
5Mansfield361614655371862
6Exeter35186114538760
7Coventry361771241301158
8Lincoln City361512950391157
9Swindon36183155554157
10Carlisle371510125346755
11Newport361313104646052
12Crawley36157144244-252
13Colchester361312114642451
14Cambridge371311133747-1050
15Cheltenham371111155253-144
16Stevenage361110154853-543
17Yeovil36109174657-1139
18Port Vale36910173951-1237
19Crewe36114214359-1637
20Forest Green36107194361-1837
21Grimsby37910183154-2337
22Morecambe35812153546-1136
23Barnet3779213454-2030
24Chesterfield3586213664-2830
View full League Two table

Top Stories