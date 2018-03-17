Match ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Accrington Stanley 3-1 Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
Jordan Clark and Kayden Jackson scored two late goals to send Accrington three points clear at the top of the League Two table with a win over Forest Green Rovers.
The pair struck in the last eight minutes to earn Stanley their eighth successive home victory following their 3-1 triumph over Forest Green.
Accrington opened the scoring in the third minute when Sean McConville's free kick was forced home by former Middlesbrough defender Callum Johnson for his first league goal for the club.
The hosts continued to press and nearly doubled their lead when Clark fired narrowly wide and top goalscorer Billy Kee saw an effort blocked.
Mark Hughes headed over the Reds just before half-time while, just after the restart, a McConville in-swinging corner almost caught out Rovers stopper Brad Collins.
Forest Green enjoyed a spell of pressure and levelled following a goalmouth scramble from a corner, which Reuben Reid poked home on 64 minutes for his 12th goal of the campaign.
Clark scored a superb solo goal on 82 minutes to regain the lead for Accrington after jinking past the away defence before rifling the ball into the far corner.
McConville hit a post before Jackson wrapped up the points in stoppage-time after chipping the outrushing Collins from 25 yards.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 26Johnson
- 3Hughes
- 2Dunne
- 4Donacien
- 7Clark
- 8Brown
- 28Conneely
- 11McConville
- 10Jackson
- 29Kee
Substitutes
- 5Richards-Everton
- 6Nolan
- 9Zanzala
- 12Williams
- 16Maxted
- 17Sousa
- 32Rodgers
Forest Green
- 1Collins
- 15CooperSubstituted forGrubbat 89'minutes
- 16Gunning
- 20Rawson
- 32Hollis
- 34Osbourne
- 5Collins
- 22Clements
- 25Campbell
- 26Reid
- 17WishartSubstituted forBrownat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bennett
- 3Laird
- 8Grubb
- 10Brown
- 12Simpson
- 30Belford
- 31Bray
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 2,313
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green Rovers 1. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Seamus Conneely.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Dayle Grubb replaces Charlie Cooper.
Foul by Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley).
Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Gavin Gunning.
Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).
Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Reece Brown replaces Daniel Wishart.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 2, Forest Green Rovers 1. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kayden Jackson.
Delay in match Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) because of an injury.
Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haydn Hollis (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley).
Chris Clements (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Chris Clements.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Charlie Cooper.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Forest Green Rovers 1. Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavin Gunning following a corner.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Callum Johnson.
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Chris Clements (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Lee Collins.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Seamus Conneely.
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).
Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers).
Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.