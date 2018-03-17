Accrington Stanley 3-1 Forest Green Rovers

Jordan Clark and Kayden Jackson scored two late goals to send Accrington three points clear at the top of the League Two table with a win over Forest Green Rovers.

The pair struck in the last eight minutes to earn Stanley their eighth successive home victory following their 3-1 triumph over Forest Green.

Accrington opened the scoring in the third minute when Sean McConville's free kick was forced home by former Middlesbrough defender Callum Johnson for his first league goal for the club.

The hosts continued to press and nearly doubled their lead when Clark fired narrowly wide and top goalscorer Billy Kee saw an effort blocked.

Mark Hughes headed over the Reds just before half-time while, just after the restart, a McConville in-swinging corner almost caught out Rovers stopper Brad Collins.

Forest Green enjoyed a spell of pressure and levelled following a goalmouth scramble from a corner, which Reuben Reid poked home on 64 minutes for his 12th goal of the campaign.

Clark scored a superb solo goal on 82 minutes to regain the lead for Accrington after jinking past the away defence before rifling the ball into the far corner.

McConville hit a post before Jackson wrapped up the points in stoppage-time after chipping the outrushing Collins from 25 yards.

