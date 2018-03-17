Accrington Stanley 3-1 Forest Green Rovers

League Two
Accrington3Forest Green1

Jordan Clark and Kayden Jackson scored two late goals to send Accrington three points clear at the top of the League Two table with a win over Forest Green Rovers.

The pair struck in the last eight minutes to earn Stanley their eighth successive home victory following their 3-1 triumph over Forest Green.

Accrington opened the scoring in the third minute when Sean McConville's free kick was forced home by former Middlesbrough defender Callum Johnson for his first league goal for the club.

The hosts continued to press and nearly doubled their lead when Clark fired narrowly wide and top goalscorer Billy Kee saw an effort blocked.

Mark Hughes headed over the Reds just before half-time while, just after the restart, a McConville in-swinging corner almost caught out Rovers stopper Brad Collins.

Forest Green enjoyed a spell of pressure and levelled following a goalmouth scramble from a corner, which Reuben Reid poked home on 64 minutes for his 12th goal of the campaign.

Clark scored a superb solo goal on 82 minutes to regain the lead for Accrington after jinking past the away defence before rifling the ball into the far corner.

McConville hit a post before Jackson wrapped up the points in stoppage-time after chipping the outrushing Collins from 25 yards.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 1Chapman
  • 26Johnson
  • 3Hughes
  • 2Dunne
  • 4Donacien
  • 7Clark
  • 8Brown
  • 28Conneely
  • 11McConville
  • 10Jackson
  • 29Kee

Substitutes

  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 6Nolan
  • 9Zanzala
  • 12Williams
  • 16Maxted
  • 17Sousa
  • 32Rodgers

Forest Green

  • 1Collins
  • 15CooperSubstituted forGrubbat 89'minutes
  • 16Gunning
  • 20Rawson
  • 32Hollis
  • 34Osbourne
  • 5Collins
  • 22Clements
  • 25Campbell
  • 26Reid
  • 17WishartSubstituted forBrownat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 3Laird
  • 8Grubb
  • 10Brown
  • 12Simpson
  • 30Belford
  • 31Bray
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
2,313

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green Rovers 1.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green Rovers 1. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Seamus Conneely.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Dayle Grubb replaces Charlie Cooper.

Foul by Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley).

Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Gavin Gunning.

Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).

Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Reece Brown replaces Daniel Wishart.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 2, Forest Green Rovers 1. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kayden Jackson.

Delay in match Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) because of an injury.

Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haydn Hollis (Forest Green Rovers).

Foul by Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley).

Chris Clements (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Chris Clements.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Charlie Cooper.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Forest Green Rovers 1. Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavin Gunning following a corner.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Mark Hughes.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Callum Johnson.

Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers).

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Chris Clements (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Lee Collins.

Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Seamus Conneely.

Foul by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).

Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.

Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers).

Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).

Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington37235964402474
2Luton382011779403971
3Notts County381812860392166
4Wycombe37199970521866
5Mansfield371615656381863
6Coventry371871243311261
7Lincoln City371612953401360
8Exeter36186124640660
9Swindon37193155855360
10Carlisle381511125548756
11Newport371314104747053
12Crawley37158144446-253
13Colchester371312124643351
14Cambridge381311143850-1250
15Cheltenham381112155354-145
16Stevenage371111155055-544
17Yeovil37119174757-1042
18Morecambe36912153747-1039
19Port Vale37911174153-1238
20Crewe37114224461-1737
21Forest Green37107204464-2037
22Grimsby38910193257-2537
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3879223456-2230
View full League Two table

