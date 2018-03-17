Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Coventry City 2.
Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Coventry City
-
- From the section League Two
Coventry consolidated their position in the play-off places as first-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Tom Bayliss earned a win at lowly Crewe.
The Sky Blues needed to show plenty of resolve on a pitch half covered in snow before registering their third win in four to move up to sixth.
They were issued an early warning when on-loan Newcastle defender Jamie Sterry fired inches past the post.
But it was another loan man, Rotherham's Clarke-Harris who glided clear on the left of the box and his angled drive flew over the line despite the efforts of several Crewe defenders.
Sky Blues keeper Liam O'Brien's acrobatically palmed away Shaun Miller's header. But Crewe were level in the 33rd minute when Jordan Bowery was well placed to head home the rebound after O'Brien pushed out Paul Green's blast.
Parity was short-lived for the strugglers though as they allowed Bayliss too much room to size up his shot and the midfield curved in off the far post with the outside of his boot.
O'Brien was a key figure for Coventry and the keeper tipped over a rising drive from Harry Pickering after the break when Sky Blues substitute Liam Kelly could have eased his side's passage, but after breaking clear in the box he tucked his effort the wrong side of the post.
Match report provided by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Ng
- 5RayBooked at 37mins
- 12NolanBooked at 75mins
- 3BakayogoSubstituted forAinleyat 21'minutes
- 20Kirk
- 18Pickering
- 30Green
- 42Sterry
- 32MillerSubstituted forMcKirdyat 72'minutes
- 10BowerySubstituted forDagnallat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Raynes
- 9Dagnall
- 13Richards
- 14Ainley
- 16Lowery
- 39McKirdy
- 40Barlaser
Coventry
- 13O'Brien
- 2Grimmer
- 15Hyam
- 5McDonald
- 24Haynes
- 7VincentiSubstituted forPonticelliat 88'minutes
- 8Doyle
- 30BaylissSubstituted forKellyat 48'minutes
- 26ShipleySubstituted forReidat 77'minutes
- 18Clarke-Harris
- 10McNulty
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 6Kelly
- 9Biamou
- 27Barrett
- 32Reid
- 38Ponticelli
- 40Bilson
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 4,666
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Coventry City 2.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Peter Vincenti.
Foul by Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra).
Michael Doyle (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Rod McDonald.
Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).
Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Dagnall replaces Jordan Bowery.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Kyel Reid replaces Jordan Shipley.
Booking
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).
Marc McNulty (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Harry McKirdy replaces Shaun Miller.
Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Haynes (Coventry City).
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Rod McDonald.
Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rod McDonald (Coventry City).
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jamie Sterry (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by George Ray.
Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Liam O'Brien.
Attempt saved. Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Shaun Miller.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Charlie Kirk.
Foul by Jamie Sterry (Crewe Alexandra).
Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.