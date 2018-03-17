Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Coventry City

Coventry consolidated their position in the play-off places as first-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Tom Bayliss earned a win at lowly Crewe.

The Sky Blues needed to show plenty of resolve on a pitch half covered in snow before registering their third win in four to move up to sixth.

They were issued an early warning when on-loan Newcastle defender Jamie Sterry fired inches past the post.

But it was another loan man, Rotherham's Clarke-Harris who glided clear on the left of the box and his angled drive flew over the line despite the efforts of several Crewe defenders.

Sky Blues keeper Liam O'Brien's acrobatically palmed away Shaun Miller's header. But Crewe were level in the 33rd minute when Jordan Bowery was well placed to head home the rebound after O'Brien pushed out Paul Green's blast.

Parity was short-lived for the strugglers though as they allowed Bayliss too much room to size up his shot and the midfield curved in off the far post with the outside of his boot.

O'Brien was a key figure for Coventry and the keeper tipped over a rising drive from Harry Pickering after the break when Sky Blues substitute Liam Kelly could have eased his side's passage, but after breaking clear in the box he tucked his effort the wrong side of the post.

Match report provided by the Press Association.