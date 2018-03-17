Match ends, Cambridge United 1, Swindon Town 3.
Cambridge United 1-3 Swindon Town
-
- From the section League Two
Phil Brown guided Swindon to a win at Cambridge in his first game as manager.
Luke Norris put the Robins ahead after 16 minutes when he headed home Chris Hussey's left-wing cross, and the striker should have doubled the lead shortly afterwards but his header was straight at goalkeeper David Forde.
Cambridge almost equalised on the stroke of half time when Jevani Brown's corner fell to Billy Waters, but his acrobatic effort was cleared off the line by James Dunne.
Uche Ikpeazu had headed wide from David Amoo's cross and Swindon reaped the rewards for the home side's missed chances on 62 minutes when Marc Richards was left unmarked to head in Matt Taylor's free-kick.
Ikpeazu did reduce the deficit 11 minutes later, turning home from close range after Amoo's cross was deflected into his path, but Richards sealed the win six minutes from time.
Brad Halliday fouled Kaiyne Woolery in the area, allowing Richards to send Forde the wrong way from the penalty spot to seal a winning start to Brown's Swindon career.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 12Taft
- 5Taylor
- 11Dunk
- 4Deegan
- 16O'NeilSubstituted forIbehreat 72'minutes
- 8Waters
- 18MarisSubstituted forAmooat 58'minutes
- 20Brown
- 9Ikpeazu
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 6Legge
- 13Mitov
- 14Ibehre
- 19Amoo
- 21Elito
- 22Lewis
Swindon
- 28Moore
- 2Purkiss
- 5Robertson
- 32Menayese
- 3HusseySubstituted forMcGivernat 78'minutes
- 7MullinSubstituted forGordonat 86'minutes
- 8Dunne
- 19Elsnik
- 31Taylor
- 9NorrisSubstituted forWooleryat 59'minutes
- 17Richards
Substitutes
- 12Henry
- 20Gordon
- 22Woolery
- 24Knoyle
- 27Twine
- 30Anderson
- 34McGivern
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 5,123
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Swindon Town 3.
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan McGivern (Swindon Town).
Gary Deegan (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Ryan McGivern.
Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).
Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Kellan Gordon replaces Paul Mullin.
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United).
Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 1, Swindon Town 3. Marc Richards (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Swindon Town. Kaiyne Woolery draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United).
Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Ryan McGivern replaces Chris Hussey.
Attempt blocked. Brad Halliday (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 1, Swindon Town 2. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Jabo Ibehre replaces Liam O'Neil.
Foul by Chris Hussey (Swindon Town).
David Amoo (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Stuart Moore.
Attempt saved. Billy Waters (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 0, Swindon Town 2. Marc Richards (Swindon Town) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matthew Taylor with a cross following a set piece situation.
Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Kaiyne Woolery replaces Luke Norris because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. David Amoo replaces George Maris.
Attempt missed. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by George Taft.
Attempt blocked. Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cambridge United 0, Swindon Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Swindon Town 1.