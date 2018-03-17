League Two
Cambridge1Swindon3

Cambridge United 1-3 Swindon Town

Phil Brown guided Swindon to a win at Cambridge in his first game as manager.

Luke Norris put the Robins ahead after 16 minutes when he headed home Chris Hussey's left-wing cross, and the striker should have doubled the lead shortly afterwards but his header was straight at goalkeeper David Forde.

Cambridge almost equalised on the stroke of half time when Jevani Brown's corner fell to Billy Waters, but his acrobatic effort was cleared off the line by James Dunne.

Uche Ikpeazu had headed wide from David Amoo's cross and Swindon reaped the rewards for the home side's missed chances on 62 minutes when Marc Richards was left unmarked to head in Matt Taylor's free-kick.

Ikpeazu did reduce the deficit 11 minutes later, turning home from close range after Amoo's cross was deflected into his path, but Richards sealed the win six minutes from time.

Brad Halliday fouled Kaiyne Woolery in the area, allowing Richards to send Forde the wrong way from the penalty spot to seal a winning start to Brown's Swindon career.

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 1Forde
  • 2Halliday
  • 12Taft
  • 5Taylor
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Deegan
  • 16O'NeilSubstituted forIbehreat 72'minutes
  • 8Waters
  • 18MarisSubstituted forAmooat 58'minutes
  • 20Brown
  • 9Ikpeazu

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 6Legge
  • 13Mitov
  • 14Ibehre
  • 19Amoo
  • 21Elito
  • 22Lewis

Swindon

  • 28Moore
  • 2Purkiss
  • 5Robertson
  • 32Menayese
  • 3HusseySubstituted forMcGivernat 78'minutes
  • 7MullinSubstituted forGordonat 86'minutes
  • 8Dunne
  • 19Elsnik
  • 31Taylor
  • 9NorrisSubstituted forWooleryat 59'minutes
  • 17Richards

Substitutes

  • 12Henry
  • 20Gordon
  • 22Woolery
  • 24Knoyle
  • 27Twine
  • 30Anderson
  • 34McGivern
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
5,123

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Cambridge United 1, Swindon Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cambridge United 1, Swindon Town 3.

Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan McGivern (Swindon Town).

Gary Deegan (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Ryan McGivern.

Foul by Jevani Brown (Cambridge United).

Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Kellan Gordon replaces Paul Mullin.

Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United).

Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Cambridge United 1, Swindon Town 3. Marc Richards (Swindon Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Swindon Town. Kaiyne Woolery draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United).

Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Ryan McGivern replaces Chris Hussey.

Attempt blocked. Brad Halliday (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Cambridge United 1, Swindon Town 2. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Jabo Ibehre replaces Liam O'Neil.

Foul by Chris Hussey (Swindon Town).

David Amoo (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Stuart Moore.

Attempt saved. Billy Waters (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Cambridge United 0, Swindon Town 2. Marc Richards (Swindon Town) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matthew Taylor with a cross following a set piece situation.

Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).

Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Kaiyne Woolery replaces Luke Norris because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. David Amoo replaces George Maris.

Attempt missed. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by George Taft.

Attempt blocked. Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cambridge United 0, Swindon Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Swindon Town 1.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington37235964402474
2Luton382011779403971
3Notts County381812860392166
4Wycombe37199970521866
5Mansfield371615656381863
6Coventry371871243311261
7Lincoln City371612953401360
8Exeter36186124640660
9Swindon37193155855360
10Carlisle381511125548756
11Newport371314104747053
12Crawley37158144446-253
13Colchester371312124643351
14Cambridge381311143850-1250
15Cheltenham381112155354-145
16Stevenage371111155055-544
17Yeovil37119174757-1042
18Morecambe36912153747-1039
19Port Vale37911174153-1238
20Crewe37114224461-1737
21Forest Green37107204464-2037
22Grimsby38910193257-2537
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3879223456-2230
View full League Two table

