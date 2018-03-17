Cambridge United 1-3 Swindon Town

Phil Brown guided Swindon to a win at Cambridge in his first game as manager.

Luke Norris put the Robins ahead after 16 minutes when he headed home Chris Hussey's left-wing cross, and the striker should have doubled the lead shortly afterwards but his header was straight at goalkeeper David Forde.

Cambridge almost equalised on the stroke of half time when Jevani Brown's corner fell to Billy Waters, but his acrobatic effort was cleared off the line by James Dunne.

Uche Ikpeazu had headed wide from David Amoo's cross and Swindon reaped the rewards for the home side's missed chances on 62 minutes when Marc Richards was left unmarked to head in Matt Taylor's free-kick.

Ikpeazu did reduce the deficit 11 minutes later, turning home from close range after Amoo's cross was deflected into his path, but Richards sealed the win six minutes from time.

Brad Halliday fouled Kaiyne Woolery in the area, allowing Richards to send Forde the wrong way from the penalty spot to seal a winning start to Brown's Swindon career.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.