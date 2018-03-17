Barnet 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Barnet slipped back down to the foot of the League Two table after losing to promotion-chasing Wycombe.

A 52nd-minute penalty by Joe Jacobson and Luke O'Nien's free-kick 19 minutes from time were enough for the Chairboys to secure all three points.

The first chance of the match fell to the away side after Nick Freeman had a low shot saved by goalkeeper Craig Ross.

At the other end, striker John Akinde rattled the crossbar from close range after Curtis Weston headed across the face of goal.

After the restart, Craig Mackail-Smith went down in the penalty area whilst under pressure from Ryan Watson and Jacobson stepped up to thump the spot-kick past the despairing Ross.

Freeman found space on the right wing to play a cross to Matthew Bloomfield, but the midfielder could only head over the crossbar.

However, Wycombe grabbed a deserved second when O'Nien delivered a free-kick from a wide position which deceived everyone to find the back of the net.

The visitors almost extended their lead late on but Ross produced a great double save to deny Adebayo Akinfenwa and Scott Kashket.

