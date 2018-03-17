Match ends, Barnet 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Barnet 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Barnet slipped back down to the foot of the League Two table after losing to promotion-chasing Wycombe.
A 52nd-minute penalty by Joe Jacobson and Luke O'Nien's free-kick 19 minutes from time were enough for the Chairboys to secure all three points.
The first chance of the match fell to the away side after Nick Freeman had a low shot saved by goalkeeper Craig Ross.
At the other end, striker John Akinde rattled the crossbar from close range after Curtis Weston headed across the face of goal.
After the restart, Craig Mackail-Smith went down in the penalty area whilst under pressure from Ryan Watson and Jacobson stepped up to thump the spot-kick past the despairing Ross.
Freeman found space on the right wing to play a cross to Matthew Bloomfield, but the midfielder could only head over the crossbar.
However, Wycombe grabbed a deserved second when O'Nien delivered a free-kick from a wide position which deceived everyone to find the back of the net.
The visitors almost extended their lead late on but Ross produced a great double save to deny Adebayo Akinfenwa and Scott Kashket.
Line-ups
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 20da Silva VilheteSubstituted forBrindleyat 42'minutes
- 26Sweeney
- 5Almeida Santos
- 13Tutonda
- 7Watson
- 8WestonBooked at 46mins
- 15BoverSubstituted forTaylorat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11CoulthirstSubstituted forCloughat 75'minutes
- 9Akinde
- 23Nicholls
Substitutes
- 2Brindley
- 4Clough
- 12Taylor
- 14Akinola
- 25Akpa Akpro
- 34McKenzie-Lyle
- 41Nicholson
Wycombe
- 1Brown
- 18Moore
- 6El-Abd
- 2Coelho Jombati
- 3Jacobson
- 10BloomfieldSubstituted forThompsonat 85'minutes
- 4Gape
- 17O'Nien
- 25Mackail-SmithSubstituted forTysonat 57'minutes
- 20Akinfenwa
- 22FreemanSubstituted forKashketat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Bean
- 11Kashket
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 15McGinley
- 23Tyson
- 29Thompson
- 30Ma-Kalambay
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
- Attendance:
- 2,103
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Attempt missed. Ricardo Santos (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.
Attempt missed. Ryan Watson (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Jack Taylor (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Curtis Thompson replaces Matt Bloomfield.
Attempt missed. Richard Brindley (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Taylor.
John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Scott Kashket replaces Nick Freeman because of an injury.
Delay in match Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) because of an injury.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Curtis Weston.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Charlie Clough replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.
Foul by Dan Sweeney (Barnet).
Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dan Sweeney (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Dan Sweeney.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2. Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Nicholls (Barnet).
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jack Taylor replaces Ruben Bover.
Foul by Ruben Bover (Barnet).
Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alex Nicholls (Barnet) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Tyson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Tafari Moore (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).
Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).