League Two
Barnet 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Barnet slipped back down to the foot of the League Two table after losing to promotion-chasing Wycombe.

A 52nd-minute penalty by Joe Jacobson and Luke O'Nien's free-kick 19 minutes from time were enough for the Chairboys to secure all three points.

The first chance of the match fell to the away side after Nick Freeman had a low shot saved by goalkeeper Craig Ross.

At the other end, striker John Akinde rattled the crossbar from close range after Curtis Weston headed across the face of goal.

After the restart, Craig Mackail-Smith went down in the penalty area whilst under pressure from Ryan Watson and Jacobson stepped up to thump the spot-kick past the despairing Ross.

Freeman found space on the right wing to play a cross to Matthew Bloomfield, but the midfielder could only head over the crossbar.

However, Wycombe grabbed a deserved second when O'Nien delivered a free-kick from a wide position which deceived everyone to find the back of the net.

The visitors almost extended their lead late on but Ross produced a great double save to deny Adebayo Akinfenwa and Scott Kashket.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Barnet

  • 21Ross
  • 20da Silva VilheteSubstituted forBrindleyat 42'minutes
  • 26Sweeney
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 13Tutonda
  • 7Watson
  • 8WestonBooked at 46mins
  • 15BoverSubstituted forTaylorat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11CoulthirstSubstituted forCloughat 75'minutes
  • 9Akinde
  • 23Nicholls

Substitutes

  • 2Brindley
  • 4Clough
  • 12Taylor
  • 14Akinola
  • 25Akpa Akpro
  • 34McKenzie-Lyle
  • 41Nicholson

Wycombe

  • 1Brown
  • 18Moore
  • 6El-Abd
  • 2Coelho Jombati
  • 3Jacobson
  • 10BloomfieldSubstituted forThompsonat 85'minutes
  • 4Gape
  • 17O'Nien
  • 25Mackail-SmithSubstituted forTysonat 57'minutes
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forKashketat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Bean
  • 11Kashket
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 15McGinley
  • 23Tyson
  • 29Thompson
  • 30Ma-Kalambay
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
2,103

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnetAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Barnet 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnet 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.

Attempt missed. Ricardo Santos (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Barnet. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.

Attempt missed. Ryan Watson (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Jack Taylor (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Curtis Thompson replaces Matt Bloomfield.

Attempt missed. Richard Brindley (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Taylor.

John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Scott Kashket replaces Nick Freeman because of an injury.

Delay in match Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers) because of an injury.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Curtis Weston.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Charlie Clough replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.

Foul by Dan Sweeney (Barnet).

Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dan Sweeney (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers).

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Dan Sweeney.

Goal!

Goal! Barnet 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2. Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).

Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alex Nicholls (Barnet).

Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Jack Taylor replaces Ruben Bover.

Foul by Ruben Bover (Barnet).

Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Alex Nicholls (Barnet) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathan Tyson (Wycombe Wanderers).

Attempt saved. Tafari Moore (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by John Akinde (Barnet).

Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington37235964402474
2Luton382011779403971
3Notts County381812860392166
4Wycombe37199970521866
5Mansfield371615656381863
6Coventry371871243311261
7Lincoln City371612953401360
8Exeter36186124640660
9Swindon37193155855360
10Carlisle381511125548756
11Newport371314104747053
12Crawley37158144446-253
13Colchester371312124643351
14Cambridge381311143850-1250
15Cheltenham381112155354-145
16Stevenage371111155055-544
17Yeovil37119174757-1042
18Morecambe36912153747-1039
19Port Vale37911174153-1238
20Crewe37114224461-1737
21Forest Green37107204464-2037
22Grimsby38910193257-2537
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3879223456-2230
View full League Two table

