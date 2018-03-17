League Two
Newport1Luton1

Newport County 1-1 Luton Town

Newport County's Aaron Collins takes on Luke Gambin
Newport's Aaron Collins caused the Luton defence trouble all afternoon

Newport County held second-place Luton Town to a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles took the lead after two minutes, Aaron Collins' initial effort falling kindly to Josh Sheehan who made no mistake with the rebound.

County keeper Joe Day kept his side ahead for 23 minutes but could do nothing to stop Dan Potts' header following a corner.

Luton move to within three points of leaders Accrington Stanley, Newport sit seven points adrift of the play offs.

Line-ups

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 6White
  • 28Demetriou
  • 25O'BrienBooked at 89mins
  • 3Butler
  • 31SheehanSubstituted forNoubleat 70'minutes
  • 8DolanBooked at 80mins
  • 12Tozer
  • 45Collins
  • 9AmondSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 86'minutes
  • 7Willmott

Substitutes

  • 2Pipe
  • 10Nouble
  • 13Jackson
  • 15McCoulsky
  • 17Bennett
  • 19Reid
  • 30Bittner

Luton

  • 1Stech
  • 7Stacey
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 44Sheehan
  • 3Potts
  • 22GambinSubstituted forMcCormackat 88'minutes
  • 16Rea
  • 18Berry
  • 38LeeSubstituted forCornickat 68'minutes
  • 19Collins
  • 9HyltonSubstituted forJervisat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 4McCormack
  • 5Mullins
  • 8Lee
  • 14Cornick
  • 15Jervis
  • 36Shea
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
3,512

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Newport County 1, Luton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Luton Town 1.

Foul by Shawn McCoulsky (Newport County).

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

Attempt missed. Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Booking

Mark O'Brien (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark O'Brien (Newport County).

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Alan McCormack replaces Luke Gambin.

Frank Nouble (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dan Potts (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Padraig Amond.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Jervis replaces Danny Hylton.

Foul by Frank Nouble (Newport County).

Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Frank Nouble (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Matthew Dolan (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).

Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Frank Nouble (Newport County).

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).

Glen Rea (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Frank Nouble replaces Josh Sheehan.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Harry Cornick replaces Elliot Lee.

Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).

Glen Rea (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Collins (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).

Luke Gambin (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Dan Potts.

Foul by Aaron Collins (Newport County).

Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Mark O'Brien.

Foul by Ben Tozer (Newport County).

Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington37235964402474
2Luton382011779403971
3Notts County381812860392166
4Wycombe37199970521866
5Mansfield371615656381863
6Coventry371871243311261
7Lincoln City371612953401360
8Exeter36186124640660
9Swindon37193155855360
10Carlisle381511125548756
11Newport371314104747053
12Crawley37158144446-253
13Colchester371312124643351
14Cambridge381311143850-1250
15Cheltenham381112155354-145
16Stevenage371111155055-544
17Yeovil37119174757-1042
18Morecambe36912153747-1039
19Port Vale37911174153-1238
20Crewe37114224461-1737
21Forest Green37107204464-2037
22Grimsby38910193257-2537
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3879223456-2230
