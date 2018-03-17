Match ends, Newport County 1, Luton Town 1.
Newport County 1-1 Luton Town
Newport County held second-place Luton Town to a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade.
The Exiles took the lead after two minutes, Aaron Collins' initial effort falling kindly to Josh Sheehan who made no mistake with the rebound.
County keeper Joe Day kept his side ahead for 23 minutes but could do nothing to stop Dan Potts' header following a corner.
Luton move to within three points of leaders Accrington Stanley, Newport sit seven points adrift of the play offs.
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Day
- 6White
- 28Demetriou
- 25O'BrienBooked at 89mins
- 3Butler
- 31SheehanSubstituted forNoubleat 70'minutes
- 8DolanBooked at 80mins
- 12Tozer
- 45Collins
- 9AmondSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 86'minutes
- 7Willmott
Substitutes
- 2Pipe
- 10Nouble
- 13Jackson
- 15McCoulsky
- 17Bennett
- 19Reid
- 30Bittner
Luton
- 1Stech
- 7Stacey
- 6Cuthbert
- 44Sheehan
- 3Potts
- 22GambinSubstituted forMcCormackat 88'minutes
- 16Rea
- 18Berry
- 38LeeSubstituted forCornickat 68'minutes
- 19Collins
- 9HyltonSubstituted forJervisat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Justin
- 4McCormack
- 5Mullins
- 8Lee
- 14Cornick
- 15Jervis
- 36Shea
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 3,512
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Luton Town 1.
Foul by Shawn McCoulsky (Newport County).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Mark O'Brien (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark O'Brien (Newport County).
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Alan McCormack replaces Luke Gambin.
Frank Nouble (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dan Potts (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Padraig Amond.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Jervis replaces Danny Hylton.
Foul by Frank Nouble (Newport County).
Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Frank Nouble (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matthew Dolan (Newport County).
Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frank Nouble (Newport County).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
Glen Rea (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Frank Nouble replaces Josh Sheehan.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Harry Cornick replaces Elliot Lee.
Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
Glen Rea (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Collins (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
Luke Gambin (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Dan Potts.
Foul by Aaron Collins (Newport County).
Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Mark O'Brien.
Foul by Ben Tozer (Newport County).
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.