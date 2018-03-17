Newport County 1-1 Luton Town

From the section

Newport's Aaron Collins caused the Luton defence trouble all afternoon

Newport County held second-place Luton Town to a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles took the lead after two minutes, Aaron Collins' initial effort falling kindly to Josh Sheehan who made no mistake with the rebound.

County keeper Joe Day kept his side ahead for 23 minutes but could do nothing to stop Dan Potts' header following a corner.

Luton move to within three points of leaders Accrington Stanley, Newport sit seven points adrift of the play offs.