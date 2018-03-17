League Two
Port Vale2Stevenage2

Port Vale 2-2 Stevenage

Port Vale fought their way back from a two-goal deficit to claim a share of the spoils in a draw against Stevenage.

In wintry conditions at Vale Park, goals from Luke Amos and Ben Kennedy had given the visitors the advantage before Donovan Wilson and Luke Hannant replied in kind.

Stevenage took a deserved lead after 10 minutes when Jonathan Smith slipped a through ball in to Amos who fired under the on-rushing Ryan Boot.

Within just two minutes of the restart, the away side doubled their lead when Ben Sheaf's cross found its way to Kennedy who turned and blasted home.

But the Valiants continued to fight on and got their reward on 65 minutes when substitute Wilson controlled Luke Hannant's low cross from the left to rifle his shot into the top corner.

Port Vale, who remain without a win in 2018, completed the comeback after 77 minutes when Hannant picked up the ball on the edge of the box and curled a sublime effort past King.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 23Boot
  • 5DavisSubstituted forGibbonsat 45'minutes
  • 4RaglanBooked at 27mins
  • 24Smith
  • 11Montaño
  • 10Worrall
  • 8Pugh
  • 32Tonge
  • 34Hannant
  • 7Myers-HarnessSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
  • 15Forrester

Substitutes

  • 2Howe
  • 12Hornby
  • 14Barnett
  • 21Gibbons
  • 28Wilson
  • 31Whitfield
  • 33Howkins

Stevenage

  • 13King
  • 20VancootenSubstituted forFranksat 46'minutesSubstituted forWhelpdaleat 72'minutes
  • 4King
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 3MartinBooked at 90mins
  • 11Goddard
  • 8Sheaf
  • 2SmithBooked at 33mins
  • 14AmosSubstituted forGormanat 87'minutes
  • 10Kennedy
  • 19NewtonBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Fryer
  • 5Franks
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 17Gorman
  • 26White
  • 29Slater
  • 32O'Donnell
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse
Attendance:
3,462

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2.

Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.

Booking

Joe Martin (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Martin (Stevenage).

Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Kennedy (Stevenage).

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Joe Martin.

Hand ball by Dale Gorman (Stevenage).

Michael Tonge (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dale Gorman (Stevenage).

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Dale Gorman replaces Luke Amos.

Foul by Charlie Raglan (Port Vale).

Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Luke Wilkinson.

Delay in match (Stevenage). Video Review.

Anton Forrester (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack King (Stevenage).

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jack King.

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2. Luke Hannant (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by John Goddard.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Foul by Luke Hannant (Port Vale).

Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Chris Whelpdale replaces Fraser Franks because of an injury.

Foul by Luke Hannant (Port Vale).

Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 1, Stevenage 2. Donovan Wilson (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Hannant.

Attempt blocked. Anton Forrester (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Anton Forrester (Port Vale).

Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Amos (Stevenage).

Michael Tonge (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).

Attempt missed. John Goddard (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ben Sheaf (Stevenage).

Michael Tonge (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington37235964402474
2Luton382011779403971
3Notts County381812860392166
4Wycombe37199970521866
5Mansfield371615656381863
6Coventry371871243311261
7Lincoln City371612953401360
8Exeter36186124640660
9Swindon37193155855360
10Carlisle381511125548756
11Newport371314104747053
12Crawley37158144446-253
13Colchester371312124643351
14Cambridge381311143850-1250
15Cheltenham381112155354-145
16Stevenage371111155055-544
17Yeovil37119174757-1042
18Morecambe36912153747-1039
19Port Vale37911174153-1238
20Crewe37114224461-1737
21Forest Green37107204464-2037
22Grimsby38910193257-2537
23Chesterfield3687213765-2831
24Barnet3879223456-2230
View full League Two table

Top Stories