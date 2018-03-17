Match ends, Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2.
Port Vale 2-2 Stevenage
-
Port Vale fought their way back from a two-goal deficit to claim a share of the spoils in a draw against Stevenage.
In wintry conditions at Vale Park, goals from Luke Amos and Ben Kennedy had given the visitors the advantage before Donovan Wilson and Luke Hannant replied in kind.
Stevenage took a deserved lead after 10 minutes when Jonathan Smith slipped a through ball in to Amos who fired under the on-rushing Ryan Boot.
Within just two minutes of the restart, the away side doubled their lead when Ben Sheaf's cross found its way to Kennedy who turned and blasted home.
But the Valiants continued to fight on and got their reward on 65 minutes when substitute Wilson controlled Luke Hannant's low cross from the left to rifle his shot into the top corner.
Port Vale, who remain without a win in 2018, completed the comeback after 77 minutes when Hannant picked up the ball on the edge of the box and curled a sublime effort past King.
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 23Boot
- 5DavisSubstituted forGibbonsat 45'minutes
- 4RaglanBooked at 27mins
- 24Smith
- 11Montaño
- 10Worrall
- 8Pugh
- 32Tonge
- 34Hannant
- 7Myers-HarnessSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
- 15Forrester
Substitutes
- 2Howe
- 12Hornby
- 14Barnett
- 21Gibbons
- 28Wilson
- 31Whitfield
- 33Howkins
Stevenage
- 13King
- 20VancootenSubstituted forFranksat 46'minutesSubstituted forWhelpdaleat 72'minutes
- 4King
- 6Wilkinson
- 3MartinBooked at 90mins
- 11Goddard
- 8Sheaf
- 2SmithBooked at 33mins
- 14AmosSubstituted forGormanat 87'minutes
- 10Kennedy
- 19NewtonBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Fryer
- 5Franks
- 7Whelpdale
- 17Gorman
- 26White
- 29Slater
- 32O'Donnell
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 3,462
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2.
Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Booking
Joe Martin (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Martin (Stevenage).
Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Kennedy (Stevenage).
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Joe Martin.
Hand ball by Dale Gorman (Stevenage).
Michael Tonge (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Gorman (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Dale Gorman replaces Luke Amos.
Foul by Charlie Raglan (Port Vale).
Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Luke Wilkinson.
Delay in match (Stevenage). Video Review.
Anton Forrester (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack King (Stevenage).
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jack King.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2. Luke Hannant (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by John Goddard.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Foul by Luke Hannant (Port Vale).
Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Chris Whelpdale replaces Fraser Franks because of an injury.
Foul by Luke Hannant (Port Vale).
Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 1, Stevenage 2. Donovan Wilson (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Hannant.
Attempt blocked. Anton Forrester (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Anton Forrester (Port Vale).
Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Amos (Stevenage).
Michael Tonge (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
Attempt missed. John Goddard (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Sheaf (Stevenage).
Michael Tonge (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.