Port Vale 2-2 Stevenage

Port Vale fought their way back from a two-goal deficit to claim a share of the spoils in a draw against Stevenage.

In wintry conditions at Vale Park, goals from Luke Amos and Ben Kennedy had given the visitors the advantage before Donovan Wilson and Luke Hannant replied in kind.

Stevenage took a deserved lead after 10 minutes when Jonathan Smith slipped a through ball in to Amos who fired under the on-rushing Ryan Boot.

Within just two minutes of the restart, the away side doubled their lead when Ben Sheaf's cross found its way to Kennedy who turned and blasted home.

But the Valiants continued to fight on and got their reward on 65 minutes when substitute Wilson controlled Luke Hannant's low cross from the left to rifle his shot into the top corner.

Port Vale, who remain without a win in 2018, completed the comeback after 77 minutes when Hannant picked up the ball on the edge of the box and curled a sublime effort past King.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.