Aberdeen v Dundee

Dundee have had two narrow defeats against Aberdeen this season

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has no fresh concerns as he prepares his side to host Dundee Saturday.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis is the only absentee as he recovers from a long-term knee injury, but he is expected to return after the international break.

Dundee midfielders Glen Kamara and Paul McGowan are free from suspension after missing the 4-0 defeat by St Johnstone.

Lewis Spence misses out while Marcus Haber and Matthew Henvey remain long-term absentees.

MATCH STATS

Aberdeen are enjoying an eight-game winning streak against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership and are unbeaten in 17 top-flight matches against the Dens Park side, last suffering defeat in December 2004.

Dundee have lost six of their past seven away matches against Aberdeen in the top flight, having never lost at Pittodrie during the Scottish Premier League era.

Aberdeen are winless and have failed to score in each of their past three league games.

Dundee themselves have gone two league matches without finding the back of the net and have lost four of their past five Premiership matches.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It's been two tight games when we've played them (Dundee). I'm sure Neil will be looking for a response.

"If Dundee turn up and play well tomorrow then we're going to have to make sure we're better than we were last week, certainly in an attacking sense.

"Like every manager that comes to Pittodrie, the last thing they'll be saying in the dressing room is keep it tight and get the crowd on the players backs and make it as difficult as you can. We've been used to that. We've been used to having to find ways to get on top of teams here and we normally do it quite well."

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I think we have made big strides this season in what we are doing and the club have made big strides off the park, but I have to get results and I am not ignorant to that fact.

"I'm not shirking my responsibility as a manager of this club, I never will. I will go and do my job and work as hard as anyone.

"I think I am doing all I can to prepare them. And as a group, if we do that together, I have full belief we will get results. But we have to pull together."