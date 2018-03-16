Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle

Thistle battled back to claim a draw in Hearts' first match back at the refurbished Tynecastle in November

Christophe Berra should feature for Hearts against Partick Thistle after an ankle scan showed no major damage.

Danny Amankwaa could start in place of David Milinkovic, while Don Cowie, Harry Cochrane and Michael Smith are likely to miss out.

Thistle's Abdul Osman is back after illness, while Niall Keown and Mustapha Dumbuya could be in contention following knocks.

The Jags' on-loan forward Conor Sammon cannot playing against his parent club.

For Hearts, Arnaud Djoum, Jamie Brandon and Rory Currie remain long-term absentees while Stuart Bannigan is still out for Thistle.

MATCH STATS

Hearts have lost just one of their past nine Scottish Premiership matches against Partick Thistle but are winless in the past five meetings of the two sides in the competition.

Each of the past three contests between Hearts and Thistle at Tynecastle have ended in a draw, most recently in November.

Hearts are enjoying a 10-game unbeaten run on home soil in the Premiership, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

Thistle have won just one of their past 19 away league games, failing to score in nine of those matches.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin: "[Getting a Scotland call-up is] always something you hope is a possibility.

"As a footballer you have to have belief in yourself, especially as a goalkeeper, and confident in your abilities, but when you're someone who has got to their 30s and has never been involved in national set-ups or anything like that, it's not something you focus too much on.

"If you do the business there then these kind of things can come from it.

"Luckily for myself it's been a great decision to come up here and it's been the right move for me."

Partick Thistle defender Baily Cargill: "We have four big games coming up before the split, three are against the top teams and then we have the Ross County game.

"We have got a few big games coming up against Hearts and Hibs, two massive games, and if we can get a win in either of those then we will be buzzing.

"We need to turn those draws or losses into wins and pick up as many points as we can."