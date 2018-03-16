Ross County v Hamilton Academical

Hamilton, in ninth, are eight points above bottom side Ross County

Ross County have captain and defender Andrew Davies back for Saturday's Premiership meeting with Hamilton Academical after six weeks out.

Craig Curran returns from suspension while Alex Schalk and Harry Souttar have shaken off a virus.

Hamilton have Dougie Imrie and Georgios Sarris back following suspension but Ioannis Skondras is unavailable.

Midfielders Ali Crawford and Darian MacKinnon are expected to return soon after the international break.

Defender Alex Gogic is out for the season and reserve goalkeeper Darren Jamieson suffered a fractured jaw during a midweek under-20s match.

For County, Greg Tansey and Chris Eagles remain out alongside long-term casualty Sean Kelly but Jamie Lindsay is closing in on a return.

Ross County have won five of their previous six matches against Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership on home soil.

However, Accies secured a 3-2 victory the last time the two sides met in a fiery encounter in which both teams ended with 10 men and a late own goal by Jamie Lindsay secured all three points for Hamilton.

County have won just one of their past 16 league matches.

Hamilton, however, have won back-to-back league games for the first time since August.

Ross County interim co-manager Steven Ferguson: "There is no hiding place.

"Fair play to Hamilton - every time you think they are down and out they go and get a result.

"You have to give them a huge amount of credit for that and now it's up to us to find that result to get our tails up.

"This is a chance for us to haul Hamilton back into the mix and that's what we're looking to do.

"Our next game is always our biggest of the season with the situation we're in and this time Hamilton are next up."

Hamilton manager Martin Canning: "Obviously we won on Saturday and performed well so if that can be a catalyst for something then great but if you start thinking it's going to be then it won't be.

"We must make sure we don't fall victim to that on Saturday, that because we have won two on the bounce we think we should go up to Ross County and win the game.

"Ross County are fighting for everything, same as ourselves, and we have to make sure the mentality is right."