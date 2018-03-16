Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Kilmarnock

James Tavernier and Chris Burke
Steve Clarke's first match in charge of Kilmarnock was a draw at Ibrox in which Chris Burke (right) scored late on

Rangers will be without David Bates for six weeks because of an ankle injury but fellow defender Russell Martin is available again.

Captain Lee Wallace and Graham Dorrans are nearing returns for the hosts, but Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter remain out.

Kilmarnock have no fresh injuries for the trip to Ibrox.

Gordon Greer is back training and Steven Smith is closer to a comeback but both remain sidelined.

MATCH STATS

  • Rangers have not beaten Kilmarnock since October 2016.
  • Kilmarnock last won at Ibrox in February 2012.
  • Rangers' defeat by Celtic on Sunday ended a run of four consecutive victories - Rangers last lost back-to-back league games in December against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.
  • Killie are unbeaten in seven league matches and have lost just one of their past 14 Scottish Premiership games.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "Rangers are favourites. They're on a good run of form as well. They've done really well since Graeme [Murty] took over [in October].

"They played well last week against Celtic, ran them close [in Celtic's 3-2 win].

"They'll be hurting a little bit and looking to bounce back as well so we have to be ready for that.

"Most people would call it as a Rangers win. That's just the nature of the beast here in Scotland.

"We go there with confidence."

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29207259203967
2Rangers30184861352658
3Hibernian30159643321154
4Aberdeen29165843331053
5Kilmarnock29111083938143
6Hearts3091292929039
7Motherwell29105143439-535
8St Johnstone3096152943-1433
9Hamilton2785143848-1029
10Dundee2984173047-1728
11Partick Thistle2967162647-2125
12Ross County2956183151-2021
View full Scottish Premiership table

