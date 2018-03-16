Rangers v Kilmarnock

Steve Clarke's first match in charge of Kilmarnock was a draw at Ibrox in which Chris Burke (right) scored late on

Rangers will be without David Bates for six weeks because of an ankle injury but fellow defender Russell Martin is available again.

Captain Lee Wallace and Graham Dorrans are nearing returns for the hosts, but Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter remain out.

Kilmarnock have no fresh injuries for the trip to Ibrox.

Gordon Greer is back training and Steven Smith is closer to a comeback but both remain sidelined.

MATCH STATS

Rangers have not beaten Kilmarnock since October 2016.

Kilmarnock last won at Ibrox in February 2012.

Rangers' defeat by Celtic on Sunday ended a run of four consecutive victories - Rangers last lost back-to-back league games in December against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.

Killie are unbeaten in seven league matches and have lost just one of their past 14 Scottish Premiership games.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "Rangers are favourites. They're on a good run of form as well. They've done really well since Graeme [Murty] took over [in October].

"They played well last week against Celtic, ran them close [in Celtic's 3-2 win].

"They'll be hurting a little bit and looking to bounce back as well so we have to be ready for that.

"Most people would call it as a Rangers win. That's just the nature of the beast here in Scotland.

"We go there with confidence."