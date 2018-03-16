Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have not scored an away league goal since Jay Rodriguez's strike against Everton on 20 January

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth duo Joshua King and Ryan Fraser are both doubtful with respective neck and back issues.

Manager Eddie Howe has also revealed several other unnamed squad members have niggles and are being assessed.

West Brom are expected to recall Jonny Evans and Gareth Barry after both men missed last week's defeat by Leicester.

Daniel Sturridge remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, whilst James Morrison and Nacer Chadli are not yet ready to return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "It's looking almost certain that West Bromwich Albion will be playing in the Championship next season.

"The Baggies, eight points away from safety with just eight matches remaining, have actually taken fewer points per match on average since they brought in Alan Pardew to replace Tony Pulis.

"While a fourth relegation from the Premier League is likely for West Brom, Bournemouth are aiming to secure a fourth season in the top division.

"Three more victories would definitely keep the Cherries up, and they will be keen to make amends for the 1-0 defeat at the Hawthorns back on the opening day of the season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "The difficulty of this game is the expectation will be on us. I can assure you there will be no complacency within the dressing room, absolutely no chance."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth almost always concede - they have kept only one clean sheet in their past 20 matches - but I would still back them to win and climb away from the relegation trap-door.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Victory for West Brom would secure a first league double over Bournemouth since 1992-93, when both sides were in the third tier.

The Baggies won 1-0 against Bournemouth on the opening day, one of just three league wins for them this season.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in both of their previous Premier League home fixtures against West Brom.

Alan Pardew is winless in his three previous Premier League matches against Eddie Howe (D1, L2).

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are without a win in four Premier League matches, drawing two and losing two.

Eddie Howe's men have scored in each of their last 11 games, a Premier League club record.

They have lost 19 points from winning positions; only opponents West Brom, with 21, have dropped more.

Bournemouth have conceded exactly four goals in each of their last four Premier League defeats.

They are without a clean sheet in nine home league fixtures, since November's 4-0 victory against Huddersfield.

West Brom

A seventh successive defeat would equal their longest losing streak in the Premier League (set between February and April 2003).

The Baggies have conceded 16 goals during their six-game losing run.

Albion have won just once of their 16 Premier League matches under head coach Alan Pardew.

The Baggies were victorious in their opening away fixture at Burnley in August but are winless in their subsequent 14 games on the road (D4, L10).

They have scored just seven away Premier League goals in 2017-18, a joint-league low along with Brighton.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 53% Probability of away win: 22%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.