Boreham Wood 2-1 Tranmere Rovers

Bruno Andrade's 17th goal of the season proved the difference as Boreham Wood overcame Tranmere at Meadow Park.

The home side dominated the early stages and Andrade and Angelo Balanta both struck the woodwork.

Balanta fired in on the stroke of half-time when Steve McNulty failed to clear a Morgan Ferrier cross.

Tranmere's James Norwood capitalised from close range following Boreham's failure to clear their lines to equalise after the break.

But the Wood took all three points and extended their unbeaten run to eight when Andrade poked in after Ferrier's initial shot was blocked.

