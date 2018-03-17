National League
Boreham Wood2Tranmere1

Boreham Wood 2-1 Tranmere Rovers

Bruno Andrade's 17th goal of the season proved the difference as Boreham Wood overcame Tranmere at Meadow Park.

The home side dominated the early stages and Andrade and Angelo Balanta both struck the woodwork.

Balanta fired in on the stroke of half-time when Steve McNulty failed to clear a Morgan Ferrier cross.

Tranmere's James Norwood capitalised from close range following Boreham's failure to clear their lines to equalise after the break.

But the Wood took all three points and extended their unbeaten run to eight when Andrade poked in after Ferrier's initial shot was blocked.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 2Smith
  • 3WoodardsBooked at 25minsSubstituted forDoeat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Murtagh
  • 6Stephens
  • 4RickettsBooked at 88mins
  • 8Champion
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 17Turley
  • 19BalantaSubstituted forShakesat 73'minutes
  • 25Ferrier

Substitutes

  • 7Shakes
  • 12Quigley
  • 20Folivi
  • 23Doe
  • 24Davey

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2BuxtonBooked at 43mins
  • 5McNulty
  • 8Harris
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 33Monthe
  • 18GinnellySubstituted forTollittat 49'minutes
  • 34Traoré
  • 11Jennings
  • 9Cook
  • 10Norwood

Substitutes

  • 4Sutton
  • 7Tollitt
  • 19Mangan
  • 22Taylor
  • 38Wallace
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
801

Live Text

Match ends, Boreham Wood 2, Tranmere Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 2, Tranmere Rovers 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Scott Doe replaces Dan Woodards.

Booking

Scott Doe (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Mark Ricketts (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 2, Tranmere Rovers 1. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood).

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Ricky Shakes replaces Angelo Balanta.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Tranmere Rovers 1. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Ben Tollitt replaces Josh Ginnelly.

Second Half

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Tranmere Rovers 0. Angelo Balanta (Boreham Wood).

Booking

Adam Buxton (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Dan Woodards (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield37218851391271
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United371112144455-1145
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Barrow35912144248-639
20Hartlepool37912164255-1339
21Solihull Moors3799193853-1536
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
