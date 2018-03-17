Match ends, Boreham Wood 2, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Boreham Wood 2-1 Tranmere Rovers
Bruno Andrade's 17th goal of the season proved the difference as Boreham Wood overcame Tranmere at Meadow Park.
The home side dominated the early stages and Andrade and Angelo Balanta both struck the woodwork.
Balanta fired in on the stroke of half-time when Steve McNulty failed to clear a Morgan Ferrier cross.
Tranmere's James Norwood capitalised from close range following Boreham's failure to clear their lines to equalise after the break.
But the Wood took all three points and extended their unbeaten run to eight when Andrade poked in after Ferrier's initial shot was blocked.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 2Smith
- 3WoodardsBooked at 25minsSubstituted forDoeat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Murtagh
- 6Stephens
- 4RickettsBooked at 88mins
- 8Champion
- 11Carvalho Andrade
- 17Turley
- 19BalantaSubstituted forShakesat 73'minutes
- 25Ferrier
Substitutes
- 7Shakes
- 12Quigley
- 20Folivi
- 23Doe
- 24Davey
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 2BuxtonBooked at 43mins
- 5McNulty
- 8Harris
- 3Ridehalgh
- 33Monthe
- 18GinnellySubstituted forTollittat 49'minutes
- 34Traoré
- 11Jennings
- 9Cook
- 10Norwood
Substitutes
- 4Sutton
- 7Tollitt
- 19Mangan
- 22Taylor
- 38Wallace
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 801
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 2, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Scott Doe replaces Dan Woodards.
Booking
Scott Doe (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mark Ricketts (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 2, Tranmere Rovers 1. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood).
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Ricky Shakes replaces Angelo Balanta.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Tranmere Rovers 1. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Ben Tollitt replaces Josh Ginnelly.
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Tranmere Rovers 0. Angelo Balanta (Boreham Wood).
Booking
Adam Buxton (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dan Woodards (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.