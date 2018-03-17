Match ends, Dover Athletic 2, Macclesfield Town 0.
Dover Athletic 2-0 Macclesfield Town
Dover debutant Keanu Marsh-Brown's first-half double sank National League leaders Macclesfield.
The midfielder, newly-signed from Forest Green, took just two minutes to open his account when he took a pot-shot from 25 yards which fizzed into the bottom corner.
He then doubled his tally, taking a through-ball from Femi Ilesanmi before rounding Shwan Jalal to score.
That proved enough as the second half brought no further goals, although Jalal had to be alert to stop Marsh-Brown's heading for the top corner, and then deny the man of the moment a hat-trick.
Sutton's defeat at Maidstone ensured the Silkmen remained top by two points with a game in hand, while Dover stayed seventh.
Line-ups
Dover
- 1Walker
- 4Gallifuoco
- 5Parry
- 28Bellamy
- 26Lokko
- 6Essam
- 3Ilesanmi
- 8Brundle
- 11PinnockSubstituted forDanielat 69'minutes
- 30AzeezBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBirdat 89'minutes
- 29Marsh-BrownSubstituted forJeffreyat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Passley
- 17Bird
- 18Nortey
- 23Daniel
- 25Jeffrey
Macclesfield
- 1Jalal
- 2HodgkissBooked at 41minsSubstituted forEvansat 83'minutes
- 4Lowe
- 18Whitehead
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 5Pilkington
- 7Durrell
- 23Whitaker
- 16HancoxSubstituted forBurgessat 83'minutes
- 9WilsonSubstituted forMarshat 60'minutes
- 13Blissett
Substitutes
- 8Marsh
- 12Ramsbottom
- 15Kennedy
- 17Evans
- 20Burgess
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
- Attendance:
- 837
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 2, Macclesfield Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ryan Bird replaces Adebayo Azeez.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Callum Evans replaces Jared Hodgkiss.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Burgess replaces Mitch Hancox.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Mitchell Pinnock.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Keanu Marsh-Brown.
Booking
Adebayo Azeez (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Tyrone Marsh replaces Scott Wilson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dover Athletic 2, Macclesfield Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dover Athletic 2, Macclesfield Town 0.
Booking
Jared Hodgkiss (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 2, Macclesfield Town 0. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Dover Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Macclesfield Town 0. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Dover Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.