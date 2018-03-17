Dover Athletic 2-0 Macclesfield Town

Dover debutant Keanu Marsh-Brown's first-half double sank National League leaders Macclesfield.

The midfielder, newly-signed from Forest Green, took just two minutes to open his account when he took a pot-shot from 25 yards which fizzed into the bottom corner.

He then doubled his tally, taking a through-ball from Femi Ilesanmi before rounding Shwan Jalal to score.

That proved enough as the second half brought no further goals, although Jalal had to be alert to stop Marsh-Brown's heading for the top corner, and then deny the man of the moment a hat-trick.

Sutton's defeat at Maidstone ensured the Silkmen remained top by two points with a game in hand, while Dover stayed seventh.

