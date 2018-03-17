National League
Dover2Macclesfield0

Dover Athletic 2-0 Macclesfield Town

Dover debutant Keanu Marsh-Brown's first-half double sank National League leaders Macclesfield.

The midfielder, newly-signed from Forest Green, took just two minutes to open his account when he took a pot-shot from 25 yards which fizzed into the bottom corner.

He then doubled his tally, taking a through-ball from Femi Ilesanmi before rounding Shwan Jalal to score.

That proved enough as the second half brought no further goals, although Jalal had to be alert to stop Marsh-Brown's heading for the top corner, and then deny the man of the moment a hat-trick.

Sutton's defeat at Maidstone ensured the Silkmen remained top by two points with a game in hand, while Dover stayed seventh.

Line-ups

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 4Gallifuoco
  • 5Parry
  • 28Bellamy
  • 26Lokko
  • 6Essam
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 8Brundle
  • 11PinnockSubstituted forDanielat 69'minutes
  • 30AzeezBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBirdat 89'minutes
  • 29Marsh-BrownSubstituted forJeffreyat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Passley
  • 17Bird
  • 18Nortey
  • 23Daniel
  • 25Jeffrey

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2HodgkissBooked at 41minsSubstituted forEvansat 83'minutes
  • 4Lowe
  • 18Whitehead
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 5Pilkington
  • 7Durrell
  • 23Whitaker
  • 16HancoxSubstituted forBurgessat 83'minutes
  • 9WilsonSubstituted forMarshat 60'minutes
  • 13Blissett

Substitutes

  • 8Marsh
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 15Kennedy
  • 17Evans
  • 20Burgess
Referee:
Sam Purkiss
Attendance:
837

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield37218851391271
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United371112144455-1145
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Barrow35912144248-639
20Hartlepool37912164255-1339
21Solihull Moors3799193853-1536
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

