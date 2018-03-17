Match ends, Maidstone United 1, Sutton United 0.
Maidstone United 1-0 Sutton United
-
- From the section Conference
Maidstone moved further away from the relegation zone with a narrow victory over National League title-chasers Sutton.
Stuart Lewis' strike deep into the second half - after an uneventful opening 45 minutes at the Gallagher Stadium - proved enough to seal maximum points.
The former Wycombe midfielder raced onto a through ball and guided it beyond Sutton goalkeeper Jamie Butler into the corner of the net with 15 minutes left.
The three points moved the hosts up two spots to 16th, while the Yellows remained two points behind leaders Macclesfield, who lost at Dover.
Match report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 22De Havilland
- 5Wynter
- 8LewisBooked at 90mins
- 2Hare
- 3Finney
- 14Reason
- 13Anderson
- 7LozaSubstituted forWraightat 83'minutes
- 19TurgottSubstituted forPrestedgeat 88'minutes
- 9Sam-Yorke
Substitutes
- 4Prestedge
- 10Paxman
- 11Wraight
- 23Richards
- 37Phillips
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 3Thomas
- 5John
- 19Thomas
- 8Davis
- 6Collins
- 15EastmondBooked at 88mins
- 20WrightSubstituted forDundasat 77'minutes
- 22WaltonBooked at 35minsSubstituted forCadoganat 58'minutes
- 31BeautymanSubstituted forStearnat 67'minutes
- 34HarrisonBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 4Beckwith
- 11Cadogan
- 14Dundas
- 23Taylor
- 32Stearn
- Referee:
- Simon Barrow
- Attendance:
- 2,065
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Sutton United 0.
Booking
Stuart Lewis (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Reece Prestedge replaces Blair Turgott.
Booking
Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Tom Wraight replaces Jamar Loza.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Tommy Wright.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, Sutton United 0. Stuart Lewis (Maidstone United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Ross Stearn replaces Harry Beautyman.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Kieron Cadogan replaces Simon Walton.
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Sutton United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Sutton United 0.
Booking
Simon Walton (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Byron Harrison (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.