Maidstone United 1-0 Sutton United

Maidstone moved further away from the relegation zone with a narrow victory over National League title-chasers Sutton.

Stuart Lewis' strike deep into the second half - after an uneventful opening 45 minutes at the Gallagher Stadium - proved enough to seal maximum points.

The former Wycombe midfielder raced onto a through ball and guided it beyond Sutton goalkeeper Jamie Butler into the corner of the net with 15 minutes left.

The three points moved the hosts up two spots to 16th, while the Yellows remained two points behind leaders Macclesfield, who lost at Dover.

