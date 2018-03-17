National League
Maidstone United 1-0 Sutton United

Maidstone moved further away from the relegation zone with a narrow victory over National League title-chasers Sutton.

Stuart Lewis' strike deep into the second half - after an uneventful opening 45 minutes at the Gallagher Stadium - proved enough to seal maximum points.

The former Wycombe midfielder raced onto a through ball and guided it beyond Sutton goalkeeper Jamie Butler into the corner of the net with 15 minutes left.

The three points moved the hosts up two spots to 16th, while the Yellows remained two points behind leaders Macclesfield, who lost at Dover.

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 22De Havilland
  • 5Wynter
  • 8LewisBooked at 90mins
  • 2Hare
  • 3Finney
  • 14Reason
  • 13Anderson
  • 7LozaSubstituted forWraightat 83'minutes
  • 19TurgottSubstituted forPrestedgeat 88'minutes
  • 9Sam-Yorke

Substitutes

  • 4Prestedge
  • 10Paxman
  • 11Wraight
  • 23Richards
  • 37Phillips

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 3Thomas
  • 5John
  • 19Thomas
  • 8Davis
  • 6Collins
  • 15EastmondBooked at 88mins
  • 20WrightSubstituted forDundasat 77'minutes
  • 22WaltonBooked at 35minsSubstituted forCadoganat 58'minutes
  • 31BeautymanSubstituted forStearnat 67'minutes
  • 34HarrisonBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 4Beckwith
  • 11Cadogan
  • 14Dundas
  • 23Taylor
  • 32Stearn
Referee:
Simon Barrow
Attendance:
2,065

Live Text

Match ends, Maidstone United 1, Sutton United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Sutton United 0.

Booking

Stuart Lewis (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Reece Prestedge replaces Blair Turgott.

Booking

Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Tom Wraight replaces Jamar Loza.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Tommy Wright.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, Sutton United 0. Stuart Lewis (Maidstone United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Ross Stearn replaces Harry Beautyman.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Kieron Cadogan replaces Simon Walton.

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Sutton United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Sutton United 0.

Booking

Simon Walton (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Byron Harrison (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

