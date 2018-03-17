AFC Fylde 3-3 Hartlepool United

From the section

Hartlepool recovered from two goals down in the last two minutes to earn a draw at Fylde.

It was a dramatic finish at Mill Farm as Jake Cassidy's thunderous long-range strike reduced the arrears, and then Devante Rodney's left-wing dipping shot handed the relegation-threatened Teessiders a spectacular lifeline.

Jordan Tunnicliffe's own goal had put the away side in front, but Andy Bond's double turned matters seemingly decisively in Fylde's favour after the break.

And the game appeared safe when James Hardy tucked home Jack Muldoon's pass at the near post to make it 3-1.

But the late, unexpected drama sent the away fans into ecstasy.

