Match ends, AFC Fylde 3, Hartlepool United 3.
AFC Fylde 3-3 Hartlepool United
Hartlepool recovered from two goals down in the last two minutes to earn a draw at Fylde.
It was a dramatic finish at Mill Farm as Jake Cassidy's thunderous long-range strike reduced the arrears, and then Devante Rodney's left-wing dipping shot handed the relegation-threatened Teessiders a spectacular lifeline.
Jordan Tunnicliffe's own goal had put the away side in front, but Andy Bond's double turned matters seemingly decisively in Fylde's favour after the break.
And the game appeared safe when James Hardy tucked home Jack Muldoon's pass at the near post to make it 3-1.
But the late, unexpected drama sent the away fans into ecstasy.
Line-ups
Fylde
- 13Lynch
- 2Montrose
- 6Bond
- 7HardySubstituted forTaylorat 89'minutes
- 3Francis-Angol
- 9Rowe
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 11Muldoon
- 25ChettleSubstituted forSmithat 46'minutes
- 20TasdemirSubstituted forBurkeat 46'minutes
- 15Grand
Substitutes
- 12Taylor
- 17Blinkhorn
- 18Smith
- 22Burke
- 27Jones
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 2Magnay
- 3Adams
- 4Featherstone
- 23Laing
- 24NewtonSubstituted forRodneyat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Donnelly
- 18Hawkins
- 11Oates
- 9Cassidy
- 14WoodsSubstituted forMunnsat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Munns
- 13Catterick
- 15Hawkes
- 21Rodney
- 31Owen
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
- Attendance:
- 1,753
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Fylde 3, Hartlepool United 3.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 3, Hartlepool United 3. Devante Rodney (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jason Taylor replaces James Hardy.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 3, Hartlepool United 2. Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United).
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 3, Hartlepool United 1. James Hardy (AFC Fylde).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Conor Newton.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jack Munns replaces Michael Woods.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 2, Hartlepool United 1. Andy Bond (AFC Fylde).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Luke Burke replaces Serhat Tasdemir.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Johnny Smith replaces Callum Chettle.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Hartlepool United 1. Andy Bond (AFC Fylde).
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Fylde 0, Hartlepool United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, AFC Fylde 0, Hartlepool United 1.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jordan Tunnicliffe, AFC Fylde. AFC Fylde 0, Hartlepool United 1.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.