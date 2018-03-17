National League
Fylde3Hartlepool3

AFC Fylde 3-3 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool recovered from two goals down in the last two minutes to earn a draw at Fylde.

It was a dramatic finish at Mill Farm as Jake Cassidy's thunderous long-range strike reduced the arrears, and then Devante Rodney's left-wing dipping shot handed the relegation-threatened Teessiders a spectacular lifeline.

Jordan Tunnicliffe's own goal had put the away side in front, but Andy Bond's double turned matters seemingly decisively in Fylde's favour after the break.

And the game appeared safe when James Hardy tucked home Jack Muldoon's pass at the near post to make it 3-1.

But the late, unexpected drama sent the away fans into ecstasy.

Match report supplied by the Press Association

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 13Lynch
  • 2Montrose
  • 6Bond
  • 7HardySubstituted forTaylorat 89'minutes
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 9Rowe
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 11Muldoon
  • 25ChettleSubstituted forSmithat 46'minutes
  • 20TasdemirSubstituted forBurkeat 46'minutes
  • 15Grand

Substitutes

  • 12Taylor
  • 17Blinkhorn
  • 18Smith
  • 22Burke
  • 27Jones

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 2Magnay
  • 3Adams
  • 4Featherstone
  • 23Laing
  • 24NewtonSubstituted forRodneyat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Donnelly
  • 18Hawkins
  • 11Oates
  • 9Cassidy
  • 14WoodsSubstituted forMunnsat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Munns
  • 13Catterick
  • 15Hawkes
  • 21Rodney
  • 31Owen
Referee:
Daniel Middleton
Attendance:
1,753

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Fylde 3, Hartlepool United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Fylde 3, Hartlepool United 3.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 3, Hartlepool United 3. Devante Rodney (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jason Taylor replaces James Hardy.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 3, Hartlepool United 2. Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United).

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 3, Hartlepool United 1. James Hardy (AFC Fylde).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Conor Newton.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jack Munns replaces Michael Woods.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 2, Hartlepool United 1. Andy Bond (AFC Fylde).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Luke Burke replaces Serhat Tasdemir.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Johnny Smith replaces Callum Chettle.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Hartlepool United 1. Andy Bond (AFC Fylde).

Second Half

Second Half begins AFC Fylde 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, AFC Fylde 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Goal!

Own Goal by Jordan Tunnicliffe, AFC Fylde. AFC Fylde 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield37218851391271
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United371112144455-1145
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Barrow35912144248-639
20Hartlepool37912164255-1339
21Solihull Moors3799193853-1536
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

Top Stories