Match ends, Maidenhead United 0, Barrow 1.
Maidenhead United 0-1 Barrow
-
- From the section Conference
Ten-man Barrow held on for a narrow win at Maidenhead to move three points clear of the National League relegation zone.
Luke James scored the vital goal which claimed the visitors' ninth win of the season as they climbed into 19th place in the standings.
Maidenhead's Sean Marks had a first-half penalty shout waved away before James finally broke the deadlock for Barrow four minutes into the second half when his low shot beat goalkeeper Carl Pentney.
Maidenhead's best chance of the game came when Sam Barratt's ball in was agonisingly too long for the on-rushing attack.
Barrow were reduced to 10 men with nine minutes remaining when Bedsente Gomis was sent off for a challenge on Barratt to earn his second yellow card.
But the visitors held on to claim a vital three points.
Match report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 5Massey
- 6Osho
- 8ComleyBooked at 55minsSubstituted forUpwardat 59'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 3Steer
- 24Goodman
- 4OdameteySubstituted forBarrattat 54'minutes
- 14Pritchard
- 25SmithSubstituted forHydeat 70'minutes
- 7EmmanuelBooked at 41mins
- 9Marks
Substitutes
- 10Hyde
- 11Barratt
- 12Owusu
- 17Clifton
- 19Upward
Barrow
- 1Arnold
- 25Cook
- 6Diarra
- 4JamesBooked at 32mins
- 14Hall
- 8MacDonald
- 23GomisBooked at 79mins
- 22Makoma
- 17WaterstonSubstituted forWhiteat 90'minutes
- 24James
- 26WaltersBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBauressat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 9White
- 11Bauress
- 15Panayiotou
- 19Diagne
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
- Attendance:
- 1,030
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Barrow 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Nathan Waterston.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Bradley Bauress replaces Lewis Walters.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Gomis (Barrow) for a bad foul.
Booking
Ryan Upward (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Jake Hyde replaces Christian Smith.
Booking
Lewis Walters (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gomis (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Ryan Upward replaces James Comley.
Booking
James Comley (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Sam Barratt replaces Harold Odametey.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Barrow 1. Luke James (Barrow).
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidenhead United 0, Barrow 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Barrow 0.
Booking
Moses Emmanuel (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kingsley James (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.