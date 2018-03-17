National League
Maidenhead United0Barrow1

Maidenhead United 0-1 Barrow

Ten-man Barrow held on for a narrow win at Maidenhead to move three points clear of the National League relegation zone.

Luke James scored the vital goal which claimed the visitors' ninth win of the season as they climbed into 19th place in the standings.

Maidenhead's Sean Marks had a first-half penalty shout waved away before James finally broke the deadlock for Barrow four minutes into the second half when his low shot beat goalkeeper Carl Pentney.

Maidenhead's best chance of the game came when Sam Barratt's ball in was agonisingly too long for the on-rushing attack.

Barrow were reduced to 10 men with nine minutes remaining when Bedsente Gomis was sent off for a challenge on Barratt to earn his second yellow card.

But the visitors held on to claim a vital three points.

Match report supplied by the Press Association

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 5Massey
  • 6Osho
  • 8ComleyBooked at 55minsSubstituted forUpwardat 59'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 3Steer
  • 24Goodman
  • 4OdameteySubstituted forBarrattat 54'minutes
  • 14Pritchard
  • 25SmithSubstituted forHydeat 70'minutes
  • 7EmmanuelBooked at 41mins
  • 9Marks

Substitutes

  • 10Hyde
  • 11Barratt
  • 12Owusu
  • 17Clifton
  • 19Upward

Barrow

  • 1Arnold
  • 25Cook
  • 6Diarra
  • 4JamesBooked at 32mins
  • 14Hall
  • 8MacDonald
  • 23GomisBooked at 79mins
  • 22Makoma
  • 17WaterstonSubstituted forWhiteat 90'minutes
  • 24James
  • 26WaltersBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBauressat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 9White
  • 11Bauress
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 19Diagne
Referee:
Gary Parsons
Attendance:
1,030

Live Text

Match ends, Maidenhead United 0, Barrow 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Barrow 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Jordan White replaces Nathan Waterston.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Bradley Bauress replaces Lewis Walters.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Gomis (Barrow) for a bad foul.

Booking

Ryan Upward (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Jake Hyde replaces Christian Smith.

Booking

Lewis Walters (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Gomis (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Ryan Upward replaces James Comley.

Booking

James Comley (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Sam Barratt replaces Harold Odametey.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Barrow 1. Luke James (Barrow).

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidenhead United 0, Barrow 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Barrow 0.

Booking

Moses Emmanuel (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kingsley James (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield37218851391271
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United371112144455-1145
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Barrow35912144248-639
20Hartlepool37912164255-1339
21Solihull Moors3799193853-1536
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

Top Stories