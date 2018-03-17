Maidenhead United 0-1 Barrow

Ten-man Barrow held on for a narrow win at Maidenhead to move three points clear of the National League relegation zone.

Luke James scored the vital goal which claimed the visitors' ninth win of the season as they climbed into 19th place in the standings.

Maidenhead's Sean Marks had a first-half penalty shout waved away before James finally broke the deadlock for Barrow four minutes into the second half when his low shot beat goalkeeper Carl Pentney.

Maidenhead's best chance of the game came when Sam Barratt's ball in was agonisingly too long for the on-rushing attack.

Barrow were reduced to 10 men with nine minutes remaining when Bedsente Gomis was sent off for a challenge on Barratt to earn his second yellow card.

But the visitors held on to claim a vital three points.

Match report supplied by the Press Association