Chester 0-0 Aldershot Town
Relegation-threatened Chester showed their battling qualities as they held promotion-chasing Aldershot to a draw.
The Blues ended a four-match losing streak against the Shots, despite having to ride their luck at times as the visitors dominated.
Shamir Fenelon thought he had given the away side the lead in the first half, but Andy Firth turned his strike on to the post.
Matt McClure was even more convinced when he steered home on the hour, but was denied by the linesman's flag.
Gary Waddock's men simply could not find the breakthrough as Firth reacted superbly to repel Fenelon's shot from close range.
Despite the gutsy point, Chester remained eight points adrift of Hartlepool and Barrow, the two teams immediately above the drop zone.
Line-ups
Chester
- 1Firth
- 2Halls
- 6Astles
- 15Hobson
- 18Jones
- 35AndersonSubstituted forRowe-Turnerat 76'minutes
- 16VoseSubstituted forAkintundeat 60'minutes
- 22Crawford
- 27RobertsBooked at 87mins
- 10HannahSubstituted forWhiteat 67'minutes
- 30Archer
Substitutes
- 3Rowe-Turner
- 9White
- 17Dawson
- 20Akintunde
- 33Jaaskelainen
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 3Alexander
- 5Evans
- 16GallagherSubstituted forKabambaat 68'minutes
- 22Reynolds
- 20KinsellaBooked at 12mins
- 8Oyeleke
- 19McDonnellBooked at 83mins
- 7FenelonSubstituted forRoweat 81'minutes
- 10McClureSubstituted forKellermanat 68'minutes
- 15McQuoid
Substitutes
- 9Rendell
- 12Kabamba
- 17Kellerman
- 18Rowe
- 21Fowler
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 1,612
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chester FC 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Booking
Gary Roberts (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Adam McDonnell (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Lathanial Rowe-Turner replaces Myles Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jim Kellerman replaces Matt McClure.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Nicke Kabamba replaces Jake Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Harry White replaces Ross Hannah.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. James Akintunde replaces Dominic Vose.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chester FC 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chester FC 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Booking
Lewis Kinsella (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.