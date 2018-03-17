National League
Chester 0-0 Aldershot Town

Relegation-threatened Chester showed their battling qualities as they held promotion-chasing Aldershot to a draw.

The Blues ended a four-match losing streak against the Shots, despite having to ride their luck at times as the visitors dominated.

Shamir Fenelon thought he had given the away side the lead in the first half, but Andy Firth turned his strike on to the post.

Matt McClure was even more convinced when he steered home on the hour, but was denied by the linesman's flag.

Gary Waddock's men simply could not find the breakthrough as Firth reacted superbly to repel Fenelon's shot from close range.

Despite the gutsy point, Chester remained eight points adrift of Hartlepool and Barrow, the two teams immediately above the drop zone.

Line-ups

Chester

  • 1Firth
  • 2Halls
  • 6Astles
  • 15Hobson
  • 18Jones
  • 35AndersonSubstituted forRowe-Turnerat 76'minutes
  • 16VoseSubstituted forAkintundeat 60'minutes
  • 22Crawford
  • 27RobertsBooked at 87mins
  • 10HannahSubstituted forWhiteat 67'minutes
  • 30Archer

Substitutes

  • 3Rowe-Turner
  • 9White
  • 17Dawson
  • 20Akintunde
  • 33Jaaskelainen

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 3Alexander
  • 5Evans
  • 16GallagherSubstituted forKabambaat 68'minutes
  • 22Reynolds
  • 20KinsellaBooked at 12mins
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 19McDonnellBooked at 83mins
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forRoweat 81'minutes
  • 10McClureSubstituted forKellermanat 68'minutes
  • 15McQuoid

Substitutes

  • 9Rendell
  • 12Kabamba
  • 17Kellerman
  • 18Rowe
  • 21Fowler
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
1,612

Live Text

Match ends, Chester FC 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chester FC 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Booking

Gary Roberts (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Adam McDonnell (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. James Rowe replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Lathanial Rowe-Turner replaces Myles Anderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jim Kellerman replaces Matt McClure.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Nicke Kabamba replaces Jake Gallagher.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Harry White replaces Ross Hannah.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. James Akintunde replaces Dominic Vose.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chester FC 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chester FC 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Booking

Lewis Kinsella (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield37218851391271
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United371112144455-1145
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Barrow35912144248-639
20Hartlepool37912164255-1339
21Solihull Moors3799193853-1536
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
