Chester 0-0 Aldershot Town

Relegation-threatened Chester showed their battling qualities as they held promotion-chasing Aldershot to a draw.

The Blues ended a four-match losing streak against the Shots, despite having to ride their luck at times as the visitors dominated.

Shamir Fenelon thought he had given the away side the lead in the first half, but Andy Firth turned his strike on to the post.

Matt McClure was even more convinced when he steered home on the hour, but was denied by the linesman's flag.

Gary Waddock's men simply could not find the breakthrough as Firth reacted superbly to repel Fenelon's shot from close range.

Despite the gutsy point, Chester remained eight points adrift of Hartlepool and Barrow, the two teams immediately above the drop zone.

Match report supplied by the Press Association