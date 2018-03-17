National League
Eastleigh15:00Leyton Orient
Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh v Leyton Orient

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield36218751371471
2Sutton United37209857391869
3Tranmere371810961372464
4Wrexham371615643281563
5Aldershot371712858451363
6Boreham Wood371614751341762
7Dover371612950331760
8Fylde3716101168462258
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United371212135156-548
14Eastleigh361015115358-545
15Halifax371112144148-745
16Leyton Orient371110164350-743
17Woking37127184558-1343
18Maidstone United361012144355-1242
19Hartlepool36911163952-1338
20Barrow34812144148-736
21Solihull Moors3698193752-1535
22Torquay3779213361-2830
23Chester37612193261-2930
24Guiseley36510213168-3725
