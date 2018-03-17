National League
Guiseley 1-1 FC Halifax Town

Bottom side Guiseley missed the chance of a vital National League win over Halifax after they were forced to play more than half the game with 10 men.

Kayode Odejayi headed the hosts into the lead from a free-kick as they dominated possession in the first half.

However, the end of the first period was marred by a brawl, with Guiseley midfielder John Rooney shown a straight red card and Halifax defender Scott McManus a yellow.

Halifax took advantage of their extra man midway through the second half when Ben Tomlinson got on the end of a long ball forward to level.

Guiseley

  • 1Coddington
  • 34HoldenSubstituted forCrookesat 88'minutes
  • 40Flowers
  • 17Purver
  • 8HatfieldBooked at 90mins
  • 5Palmer
  • 10RooneyBooked at 41mins
  • 36Harvey
  • 19OdejayiBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 54'minutes
  • 35Liburd
  • 12Southwell

  • 13Green
  • 15McFadzean
  • 31Haworth
  • 38Crookes
  • 39Roberts

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 31MaherSubstituted forHibbsat 33'minutes
  • 11McManusBooked at 41mins
  • 8HotteSubstituted forDentonat 85'minutes
  • 5Brown
  • 32Hanley
  • 39Duckworth
  • 22Collins
  • 23Thomson
  • 14Tomlinson
  • 7KosyloBooked at 62mins

  • 9Denton
  • 10Oliver
  • 13Nicholson
  • 20Hibbs
  • 34Tuton
Referee:
Andrew Miller
Attendance:
1,106

Match ends, Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 1.

Second Half ends, Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 1.

Will Hatfield (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution, Guiseley. Adam Crookes replaces Darren Holden.

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Tom Denton replaces Nathan Hotte.

Goal! Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 1. Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town).

Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution, Guiseley. Callum McFadzean replaces Kayode Odejayi.

Second Half begins Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 0.

First Half ends, Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 0.

Kayode Odejayi (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Rooney (Guiseley) is shown the red card.

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Niall Maher.

Goal! Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Kayode Odejayi (Guiseley).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield37218851391271
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United371112144455-1145
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Barrow35912144248-639
20Hartlepool37912164255-1339
21Solihull Moors3799193853-1536
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
