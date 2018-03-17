Guiseley 1-1 FC Halifax Town

Bottom side Guiseley missed the chance of a vital National League win over Halifax after they were forced to play more than half the game with 10 men.

Kayode Odejayi headed the hosts into the lead from a free-kick as they dominated possession in the first half.

However, the end of the first period was marred by a brawl, with Guiseley midfielder John Rooney shown a straight red card and Halifax defender Scott McManus a yellow.

Halifax took advantage of their extra man midway through the second half when Ben Tomlinson got on the end of a long ball forward to level.

