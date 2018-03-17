Match ends, Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 1.
Guiseley 1-1 FC Halifax Town
-
- From the section Conference
Bottom side Guiseley missed the chance of a vital National League win over Halifax after they were forced to play more than half the game with 10 men.
Kayode Odejayi headed the hosts into the lead from a free-kick as they dominated possession in the first half.
However, the end of the first period was marred by a brawl, with Guiseley midfielder John Rooney shown a straight red card and Halifax defender Scott McManus a yellow.
Halifax took advantage of their extra man midway through the second half when Ben Tomlinson got on the end of a long ball forward to level.
Match report supplied by the Press Association
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 1Coddington
- 34HoldenSubstituted forCrookesat 88'minutes
- 40Flowers
- 17Purver
- 8HatfieldBooked at 90mins
- 5Palmer
- 10RooneyBooked at 41mins
- 36Harvey
- 19OdejayiBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 54'minutes
- 35Liburd
- 12Southwell
Substitutes
- 13Green
- 15McFadzean
- 31Haworth
- 38Crookes
- 39Roberts
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 31MaherSubstituted forHibbsat 33'minutes
- 11McManusBooked at 41mins
- 8HotteSubstituted forDentonat 85'minutes
- 5Brown
- 32Hanley
- 39Duckworth
- 22Collins
- 23Thomson
- 14Tomlinson
- 7KosyloBooked at 62mins
Substitutes
- 9Denton
- 10Oliver
- 13Nicholson
- 20Hibbs
- 34Tuton
- Referee:
- Andrew Miller
- Attendance:
- 1,106
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 1.
Booking
Will Hatfield (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Adam Crookes replaces Darren Holden.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Tom Denton replaces Nathan Hotte.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 1. Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town).
Booking
Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Callum McFadzean replaces Kayode Odejayi.
Second Half
Second Half begins Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 0.
Booking
Kayode Odejayi (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dismissal
John Rooney (Guiseley) is shown the red card.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Niall Maher.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Kayode Odejayi (Guiseley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.