Solihull Moors 1-1 Torquay United

Adi Yussuf's late equaliser helped Solihull rescue a much-needed point against fellow strugglers Torquay.
Brett Williams put the visitors ahead with a penalty before half-time after Solihull's Fiacre Kelleher brought down Elliott Romain in the box.
But the home side equalised eight minutes from time when Jamey Osborne's free-kick was headed on by Liam Daly and found Yussuf who struck.
The result leaves both teams in the National League relegation zone, with the hosts three points from safety, and the Gulls five points further adrift.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 13O'Leary
- 4CarterSubstituted forCarlineat 89'minutes
- 8StorerSubstituted forGreenat 83'minutes
- 36Osborne
- 26Daly
- 18Reckord
- 30Kelleher
- 6Williams
- 10Hylton
- 12ReidSubstituted forThomasat 46'minutes
- 9Yussuf
Substitutes
- 2Green
- 11Lait
- 22Green
- 25Carline
- 37Thomas
Torquay
- 30Dorel
- 3DavisBooked at 90mins
- 5McGinty
- 21Barnes
- 14Sokolik
- 8Young
- 17O'SullivanBooked at 66minsSubstituted forKlukowskiat 90+2'minutes
- 22RomainSubstituted forKeatingat 82'minutes
- 26Balatoni
- 29Lemonheigh-Evans
- 39WilliamsSubstituted forHealeyat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Clarke
- 10Keating
- 18Klukowski
- 19Reid
- 28Healey
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
- Attendance:
- 781
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Torquay United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Yan Klukowski replaces Tommy O'Sullivan.
Booking
Liam Davis (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Darren Carter.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Paul Green replaces Kyle Storer.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Elliott Romain.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Rhys Healey replaces Brett Williams.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Torquay United 1. Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).
Booking
Tommy O'Sullivan (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Kwame Thomas replaces Alex Reid.
Second Half
Second Half begins Solihull Moors 0, Torquay United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, Torquay United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Torquay United 1. Brett Williams (Torquay United) converts the penalty with a.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.