Solihull Moors 1-1 Torquay United

Adi Yussuf's late equaliser helped Solihull rescue a much-needed point against fellow strugglers Torquay.

Brett Williams put the visitors ahead with a penalty before half-time after Solihull's Fiacre Kelleher brought down Elliott Romain in the box.

But the home side equalised eight minutes from time when Jamey Osborne's free-kick was headed on by Liam Daly and found Yussuf who struck.

The result leaves both teams in the National League relegation zone, with the hosts three points from safety, and the Gulls five points further adrift.

Solihull Moors

  • 13O'Leary
  • 4CarterSubstituted forCarlineat 89'minutes
  • 8StorerSubstituted forGreenat 83'minutes
  • 36Osborne
  • 26Daly
  • 18Reckord
  • 30Kelleher
  • 6Williams
  • 10Hylton
  • 12ReidSubstituted forThomasat 46'minutes
  • 9Yussuf

Substitutes

  • 2Green
  • 11Lait
  • 22Green
  • 25Carline
  • 37Thomas

Torquay

  • 30Dorel
  • 3DavisBooked at 90mins
  • 5McGinty
  • 21Barnes
  • 14Sokolik
  • 8Young
  • 17O'SullivanBooked at 66minsSubstituted forKlukowskiat 90+2'minutes
  • 22RomainSubstituted forKeatingat 82'minutes
  • 26Balatoni
  • 29Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 39WilliamsSubstituted forHealeyat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Clarke
  • 10Keating
  • 18Klukowski
  • 19Reid
  • 28Healey
Referee:
Neil Hair
Attendance:
781

Match ends, Solihull Moors 1, Torquay United 1.

Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Torquay United 1.

Substitution, Torquay United. Yan Klukowski replaces Tommy O'Sullivan.

Liam Davis (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Darren Carter.

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Paul Green replaces Kyle Storer.

Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Elliott Romain.

Substitution, Torquay United. Rhys Healey replaces Brett Williams.

Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Torquay United 1. Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).

Tommy O'Sullivan (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Kwame Thomas replaces Alex Reid.

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 0, Torquay United 1.

First Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, Torquay United 1.

Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Torquay United 1. Brett Williams (Torquay United) converts the penalty with a.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield37218851391271
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United371112144455-1145
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Barrow35912144248-639
20Hartlepool37912164255-1339
21Solihull Moors3799193853-1536
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
