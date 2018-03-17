Solihull Moors 1-1 Torquay United

Adi Yussuf's late equaliser helped Solihull rescue a much-needed point against fellow strugglers Torquay.

Brett Williams put the visitors ahead with a penalty before half-time after Solihull's Fiacre Kelleher brought down Elliott Romain in the box.

But the home side equalised eight minutes from time when Jamey Osborne's free-kick was headed on by Liam Daly and found Yussuf who struck.

The result leaves both teams in the National League relegation zone, with the hosts three points from safety, and the Gulls five points further adrift.

Match report supplied by the Press Association