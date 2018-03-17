Woking 2-2 Wrexham

From the section

Joey Jones' late equaliser for Woking sent Wrexham down a place to fifth in the National League.

However, Wrexham remained unbeaten in 14 games with Andy Davies and Carl Darlington in temporary charge after Dean Keates left to join his town-town club Walsall in League One.

Josh Staunton headed the opener from close range and was credited with the own goal that brought Wrexham level.

Marcus Kelly put Wrexham ahead after the break, but Jones levelled.

Woking also dropped a spot, to 15th, and are winless in six games.

Wrexham host Maidstone on Saturday, 24 March while Woking go to Leyton Orient.