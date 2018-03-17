Match ends, Woking 2, Wrexham 2.
Woking 2-2 Wrexham
-
- From the section Conference
Joey Jones' late equaliser for Woking sent Wrexham down a place to fifth in the National League.
However, Wrexham remained unbeaten in 14 games with Andy Davies and Carl Darlington in temporary charge after Dean Keates left to join his town-town club Walsall in League One.
Josh Staunton headed the opener from close range and was credited with the own goal that brought Wrexham level.
Marcus Kelly put Wrexham ahead after the break, but Jones levelled.
Woking also dropped a spot, to 15th, and are winless in six games.
Wrexham host Maidstone on Saturday, 24 March while Woking go to Leyton Orient.
Line-ups
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 21YoungSubstituted forRamsayat 77'minutes
- 3Ralph
- 12Carter
- 5Staunton
- 4JonesBooked at 58mins
- 22Ferdinand
- 11Charles-Cook
- 10BantonSubstituted forSaraivaat 65'minutes
- 20Grego-CoxBooked at 90mins
- 9Theophanous
Substitutes
- 2Ramsay
- 6Orlu
- 14Saraiva
- 18Mason
- 29Edwards
Wrexham
- 1Dunn
- 11DeverdicsSubstituted forWrightat 86'minutes
- 5Pearson
- 8Wedgbury
- 10Holroyd
- 18Roberts
- 14Rutherford
- 13Carrington
- 9QuigleySubstituted forBodenat 77'minutes
- 16KellySubstituted forAingeat 86'minutes
- 6Raven
Substitutes
- 7Mackreth
- 12Franks
- 19Boden
- 20Wright
- 29Ainge
- Referee:
- Richard Hulme
- Attendance:
- 1,458
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 2, Wrexham 2.
Booking
Reece Grego-Cox (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Simon Ainge replaces Marcus Kelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Akil Wright replaces Nicky Deverdics.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 2, Wrexham 2. Joey Jones (Woking).
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Louis Ramsay replaces Matt Young.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Scott Boden replaces Scott Quigley.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Fabio Saraiva replaces Jason Banton.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Wrexham 2. Marcus Kelly (Wrexham).
Booking
Joey Jones (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 1, Wrexham 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 1, Wrexham 1.
Goal!
Own Goal by Josh Staunton, Woking. Woking 1, Wrexham 1.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Wrexham 0. Josh Staunton (Woking).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.