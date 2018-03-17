National League
Woking 2-2 Wrexham

Joey Jones' late equaliser for Woking sent Wrexham down a place to fifth in the National League.

However, Wrexham remained unbeaten in 14 games with Andy Davies and Carl Darlington in temporary charge after Dean Keates left to join his town-town club Walsall in League One.

Josh Staunton headed the opener from close range and was credited with the own goal that brought Wrexham level.

Marcus Kelly put Wrexham ahead after the break, but Jones levelled.

Woking also dropped a spot, to 15th, and are winless in six games.

Wrexham host Maidstone on Saturday, 24 March while Woking go to Leyton Orient.

Line-ups

Woking

  • 1Baxter
  • 21YoungSubstituted forRamsayat 77'minutes
  • 3Ralph
  • 12Carter
  • 5Staunton
  • 4JonesBooked at 58mins
  • 22Ferdinand
  • 11Charles-Cook
  • 10BantonSubstituted forSaraivaat 65'minutes
  • 20Grego-CoxBooked at 90mins
  • 9Theophanous

Substitutes

  • 2Ramsay
  • 6Orlu
  • 14Saraiva
  • 18Mason
  • 29Edwards

Wrexham

  • 1Dunn
  • 11DeverdicsSubstituted forWrightat 86'minutes
  • 5Pearson
  • 8Wedgbury
  • 10Holroyd
  • 18Roberts
  • 14Rutherford
  • 13Carrington
  • 9QuigleySubstituted forBodenat 77'minutes
  • 16KellySubstituted forAingeat 86'minutes
  • 6Raven

Substitutes

  • 7Mackreth
  • 12Franks
  • 19Boden
  • 20Wright
  • 29Ainge
Referee:
Richard Hulme
Attendance:
1,458

Live Text

Match ends, Woking 2, Wrexham 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Woking 2, Wrexham 2.

Booking

Reece Grego-Cox (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Simon Ainge replaces Marcus Kelly.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Akil Wright replaces Nicky Deverdics.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 2, Wrexham 2. Joey Jones (Woking).

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Louis Ramsay replaces Matt Young.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Scott Boden replaces Scott Quigley.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Fabio Saraiva replaces Jason Banton.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Wrexham 2. Marcus Kelly (Wrexham).

Booking

Joey Jones (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Woking 1, Wrexham 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Woking 1, Wrexham 1.

Goal!

Own Goal by Josh Staunton, Woking. Woking 1, Wrexham 1.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 1, Wrexham 0. Josh Staunton (Woking).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield37218851391271
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3515101058421655
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United371112144455-1145
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Barrow35912144248-639
20Hartlepool37912164255-1339
21Solihull Moors3799193853-1536
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

