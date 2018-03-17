Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00St Mirren
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v St Mirren

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 6Cameron
  • 3Marshall
  • 11Thomas
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Rankin
  • 12Thomson
  • 18Fergusson
  • 9Lyle

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 5Brownlie
  • 15Todorov
  • 17Murray
  • 23Beerman
  • 25Dykes
  • 34Lyle

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 15Baird
  • 44Eckersley
  • 4McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 18Flynn
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 27Mullen

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 5Donati
  • 9Sutton
  • 16McShane
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Stewart
  • 29Hippolyte
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren27193549282160
2Livingston27148544281650
3Dundee Utd2413473429543
4Morton28119838281042
5Dunfermline27108940301038
6Queen of Sth2710894037338
7Falkirk2789103140-933
8Inverness CT2586113031-130
9Dumbarton2659121632-1624
10Brechin2604221857-394
View full Scottish Championship table

