Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Morton
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 31Beadling
  • 26Vincent
  • 28Craigen
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 4Mvoto
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 12Armstrong
  • 14Talbot
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
  • 27Shiels

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 3Murdoch
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 26Iredale
  • 25Ross
  • 14Harkins
  • 12Tidser
  • 6Doyle
  • 7Oliver
  • 15Tiffoney

Substitutes

  • 11McHugh
  • 16Strapp
  • 17Russell
  • 18Baird
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 20Brennan
  • 23Fraser
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren27193549282160
2Livingston27148544281650
3Dundee Utd2413473429543
4Morton28119838281042
5Dunfermline27108940301038
6Queen of Sth2710894037338
7Falkirk2789103140-933
8Inverness CT2586113031-130
9Dumbarton2659121632-1624
10Brechin2604221857-394
