Scottish Championship
Livingston15:00Falkirk
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Scotland

Livingston v Falkirk

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 5Buchanan
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7Mullin
  • 8Pittman
  • 31Gallagher
  • 14Jacobs
  • 3Longridge
  • 10Boyd
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 11Cadden
  • 17Robinson
  • 18Miller
  • 20Maley
  • 23De Vita
  • 24Thompson

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGhee
  • 16Tumilty
  • 10Sibbald
  • 21Blair
  • 14Longridge
  • 42Robson
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 43Nelson

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 6McKee
  • 7Taiwo
  • 20O'Hara
  • 44Watson
  • 45Welsh
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren27193549282160
2Livingston27148544281650
3Dundee Utd2413473429543
4Morton28119838281042
5Dunfermline27108940301038
6Queen of Sth2710894037338
7Falkirk2789103140-933
8Inverness CT2586113031-130
9Dumbarton2659121632-1624
10Brechin2604221857-394
