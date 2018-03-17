Scottish Championship
Brechin15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Glebe Park, Scotland

Brechin City v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 15Spark
  • 4Fusco
  • 20Crighton
  • 25Storie
  • 7Tapping
  • 8Graham
  • 11Watt
  • 3Dyer
  • 22Mackin
  • 18Orsi

Substitutes

  • 2McLean
  • 6Dale
  • 10Layne
  • 16Morrison
  • 21Sinclair
  • 26Costello
  • 29Smith

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Wardrop
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7Gallagher
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 25Stirling
  • 21Handling
  • 20Froxylias

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 8Wilson
  • 9Stewart
  • 15Hill
  • 19Ewings
  • 24Nisbet
  • 31Burt
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren27193549282160
2Livingston27148544281650
3Dundee Utd2413473429543
4Morton28119838281042
5Dunfermline27108940301038
6Queen of Sth2710894037338
7Falkirk2789103140-933
8Inverness CT2586113031-130
9Dumbarton2659121632-1624
10Brechin2604221857-394
