Match ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Ayr United 2.
Forfar Athletic v Ayr United
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 3Whyte
- 4MunroBooked at 81mins
- 5TravisSubstituted forHurstat 58'minutes
- 2Bain
- 7MacKintosh
- 8Dingwall
- 6MillarBooked at 75minsSubstituted forMcNaughtonat 88'minutes
- 10EastonSubstituted forPetersat 78'minutes
- 11Aitken
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Maciver
- 15Hurst
- 16Allan
- 17McNaughton
- 18Miller
- 21Adam
Ayr
- 20Ruddy
- 6Geggan
- 5Rose
- 28Bell
- 3Boyle
- 10Forrest
- 8Crawford
- 27Kerr
- 11McDaidSubstituted forMcGuffieat 75'minutes
- 17Shankland
- 7MoffatBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMooreat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 23Docherty
- 26Reid
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 629
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Ayr United 2.
Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Kevin McNaughton replaces Mark Millar.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Greg Hurst.
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, Ayr United 2. Craig Moore (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) is shown the red card.
Penalty Ayr United. Lawrence Shankland draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Josh Peters replaces Dylan Easton.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Declan McDaid.
Booking
Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig Moore replaces Michael Moffat.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Greg Hurst replaces Michael Travis because of an injury.
Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.