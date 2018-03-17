Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2.
Albion Rovers v Arbroath
-
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Wright
- 2Marr
- 4Perry
- 5Mbayo
- 3McLaughlin
- 7McMullinSubstituted forReidat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Fisher
- 8McLeish
- 11ScullionSubstituted forVictoriaat 69'minutes
- 9Watters
- 10Trouten
Substitutes
- 12MacDonald
- 14Reid
- 15Hopkins
- 16Victoria
- 17Potts
- 18Guthrie
- 19Okane
Arbroath
- 1Gomes
- 2Little
- 5Martin
- 6Whatley
- 3Hamilton
- 7Kader
- 4O'Brien
- 8McKennaSubstituted forMcIntoshat 75'minutes
- 11DenholmSubstituted forSkellyat 89'minutes
- 9Wallace
- 10SwankieSubstituted forMcCordat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Linn
- 14McIntosh
- 15McCord
- 16Skelly
- 21Hutton
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 274
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2.
Attempt missed. Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces Danny Denholm.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Delay in match Scott Martin (Arbroath) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Alan Reid replaces Michael McMullin.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Leighton McIntosh replaces Michael McKenna.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Gavin Swankie.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Joao Pereira Victoria replaces Conor Scullion.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Jason Marr (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harlain Mbayo (Albion Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Arbroath. Ryan Wallace draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Harlain Mbayo (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) header from very close range is too high.
Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harlain Mbayo (Albion Rovers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 1.
Attempt saved. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.