Scottish League One
Albion1Arbroath2

Albion Rovers v Arbroath

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Wright
  • 2Marr
  • 4Perry
  • 5Mbayo
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7McMullinSubstituted forReidat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Fisher
  • 8McLeish
  • 11ScullionSubstituted forVictoriaat 69'minutes
  • 9Watters
  • 10Trouten

Substitutes

  • 12MacDonald
  • 14Reid
  • 15Hopkins
  • 16Victoria
  • 17Potts
  • 18Guthrie
  • 19Okane

Arbroath

  • 1Gomes
  • 2Little
  • 5Martin
  • 6Whatley
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Kader
  • 4O'Brien
  • 8McKennaSubstituted forMcIntoshat 75'minutes
  • 11DenholmSubstituted forSkellyat 89'minutes
  • 9Wallace
  • 10SwankieSubstituted forMcCordat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Linn
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15McCord
  • 16Skelly
  • 21Hutton
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
274

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2.

Attempt missed. Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces Danny Denholm.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Delay in match Scott Martin (Arbroath) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Alan Reid replaces Michael McMullin.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Leighton McIntosh replaces Michael McKenna.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Gavin Swankie.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Joao Pereira Victoria replaces Conor Scullion.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Jason Marr (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harlain Mbayo (Albion Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Arbroath. Ryan Wallace draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Harlain Mbayo (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) header from very close range is too high.

Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harlain Mbayo (Albion Rovers).

Second Half

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 1.

Attempt saved. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr29194676334361
2Raith Rovers29177556302658
3Arbroath29147856401649
4Alloa2913794536946
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer30115144758-1138
7Airdrieonians2999113950-1136
8Forfar3084183460-2628
9Albion2876155265-1327
10Queen's Park3068163662-2626
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories