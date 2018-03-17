Match ends, Stranraer 2, Queen's Park 3.
Stranraer v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 13Currie
- 22Hamill
- 2RobertsonBooked at 59mins
- 5Neill
- 12McGowanBooked at 59mins
- 3MacPherson
- 25DykesSubstituted forHawkshawat 62'minutes
- 11Anderson
- 16Turner
- 10Agnew
- 14OkohSubstituted forWoodsat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mclaren
- 6Hawkshaw
- 7Woods
- 9Scott
- 18Gray
- 20Lyon
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 2Millen
- 5Cummins
- 6McGhee
- 3GibsonBooked at 90mins
- 4McVeySubstituted forBradyat 57'minutes
- 7Fotheringham
- 10GaltSubstituted forGullanat 64'minutes
- 8DochertySubstituted forLeitchat 77'minutes
- 11BurnsBooked at 44mins
- 9Keena
Substitutes
- 12Leitch
- 14Orr
- 15Summers
- 16Gullan
- 17Mortimer
- 18Brady
- 19Foy
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 255
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, Queen's Park 3.
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).
Chris McGowan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 2, Queen's Park 3. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Stranraer. Grant Anderson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Lewis McGhee.
Penalty saved! Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Queen's Park. Aidan Keena draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Max Currie (Stranraer) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. James Gullan (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ross Millen (Queen's Park) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Robbie Leitch replaces Dominic Docherty.
Delay in match Cameron MacPherson (Stranraer) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Queen's Park 3. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Aidan Keena.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park).
Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Queen's Park 2. Scott Robertson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kyle Turner.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).
Cameron MacPherson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. James Gullan (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. James Gullan replaces David Galt.
Attempt missed. Chris McGowan (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Dean Hawkshaw replaces Dylan Dykes.
Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Booking
Chris McGowan (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Anton Brady replaces Conor McVey.
Hand ball by Aidan Keena (Queen's Park).