Match ends, Alloa Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 2.
Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4GrahamBooked at 82mins
- 5McCart
- 3CraneBooked at 64mins
- 7Cawley
- 6FlemingBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 71'minutes
- 8HetheringtonBooked at 39mins
- 11FlanniganSubstituted forCrossanat 74'minutes
- 10KirkpatrickSubstituted forSmithat 70'minutes
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 12Renton
- 14Robertson
- 15Smith
- 16Crossan
- 17Goodwin
- 21Wilson
Airdrieonians
- 1Muir
- 2O'Neil
- 4Higgins
- 5Brownlie
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 6CairnsBooked at 27mins
- 8Conroy
- 11Hastie
- 10Carrick
- 9Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Brown
- 14McGregor
- 15McIntosh
- 16Watt
- 17Ferguson
- 18Russell
- 19Edwards
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 526
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 2.
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Iain Flannigan.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jon Robertson replaces Garry Fleming.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.
Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 2. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dale Carrick.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Iain Flannigan.
Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).
Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic).
David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).