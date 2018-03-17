Scottish League One
Alloa2Airdrieonians2

Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4GrahamBooked at 82mins
  • 5McCart
  • 3CraneBooked at 64mins
  • 7Cawley
  • 6FlemingBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 71'minutes
  • 8HetheringtonBooked at 39mins
  • 11FlanniganSubstituted forCrossanat 74'minutes
  • 10KirkpatrickSubstituted forSmithat 70'minutes
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Smith
  • 16Crossan
  • 17Goodwin
  • 21Wilson

Airdrieonians

  • 1Muir
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4Higgins
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 6CairnsBooked at 27mins
  • 8Conroy
  • 11Hastie
  • 10Carrick
  • 9Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Brown
  • 14McGregor
  • 15McIntosh
  • 16Watt
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18Russell
  • 19Edwards
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
526

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 2.

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).

Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Iain Flannigan.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jon Robertson replaces Garry Fleming.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.

Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Booking

Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 2, Airdrieonians 2. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dale Carrick.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Iain Flannigan.

Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).

Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic).

David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr29194676334361
2Raith Rovers29177556302658
3Arbroath29147856401649
4Alloa2913794536946
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer30115144758-1138
7Airdrieonians2999113950-1136
8Forfar3084183460-2628
9Albion2876155265-1327
10Queen's Park3068163662-2626
