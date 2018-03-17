Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City2Stirling2

Edinburgh City v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 28Scullion
  • 24Tena
  • 14Rodger
  • 7Thomson
  • 6Laird
  • 5WalkerSubstituted forDunnat 66'minutes
  • 8Blues
  • 12HallSubstituted forBeattieat 73'minutes
  • 17Taylor
  • 19ShepherdSubstituted forEl Alaguiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McKee
  • 10Beattie
  • 11Grimes
  • 16Watson
  • 18El Alagui
  • 20Morton
  • 22Dunn

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Barr
  • 3HamiltonSubstituted forSmithat 77'minutes
  • 4McNeil
  • 14Robertson
  • 6MoonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKavanaghat 74'minutes
  • 8Jardine
  • 16Dickson
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 9MacDonaldSubstituted forLittleat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Little
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 12Noble
  • 15Smith
  • 17Wight
  • 18Caddis
  • 19Banner
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
312

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Edinburgh City 2, Stirling Albion 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 2, Stirling Albion 2.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Stirling Albion 2. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ewan McNeil following a corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Cameron Blues.

Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Andy Little replaces Peter MacDonald.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Stirling Albion 1. Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Graham Taylor following a corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Smith replaces Lee Hamilton.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Kavanagh replaces Kevin Moon.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Craig Beattie replaces Calum Hall.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Farid El Alagui replaces Scott Shepherd.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Hall (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. John Dunn replaces Josh Walker.

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.

Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose29187445311461
2Peterhead30184868373158
3Stirling28154952341849
4Stenhousemuir27135944341044
5Elgin28124124450-640
6Annan Athletic30910113835337
7Clyde2899103742-536
8Edinburgh City2876153043-1327
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2728171742-2514
