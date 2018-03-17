Match ends, Edinburgh City 2, Stirling Albion 2.
Edinburgh City v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 28Scullion
- 24Tena
- 14Rodger
- 7Thomson
- 6Laird
- 5WalkerSubstituted forDunnat 66'minutes
- 8Blues
- 12HallSubstituted forBeattieat 73'minutes
- 17Taylor
- 19ShepherdSubstituted forEl Alaguiat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McKee
- 10Beattie
- 11Grimes
- 16Watson
- 18El Alagui
- 20Morton
- 22Dunn
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachie
- 5Barr
- 3HamiltonSubstituted forSmithat 77'minutes
- 4McNeil
- 14Robertson
- 6MoonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKavanaghat 74'minutes
- 8Jardine
- 16Dickson
- 7McLaughlin
- 9MacDonaldSubstituted forLittleat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Little
- 11Kavanagh
- 12Noble
- 15Smith
- 17Wight
- 18Caddis
- 19Banner
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 312
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 2, Stirling Albion 2.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Stirling Albion 2. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ewan McNeil following a corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Cameron Blues.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Andy Little replaces Peter MacDonald.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Stirling Albion 1. Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Graham Taylor following a corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Smith replaces Lee Hamilton.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Kavanagh replaces Kevin Moon.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Craig Beattie replaces Calum Hall.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Farid El Alagui replaces Scott Shepherd.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Hall (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. John Dunn replaces Josh Walker.
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.
Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.