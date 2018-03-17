Match ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Elgin City 1.
Cowdenbeath v Elgin City
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- McGurn
- Mullen
- Pyper
- Gilfillan
- SwannSubstituted forRumsbyat 64'minutes
- Malcolm
- Miller
- 10SmithSubstituted forFotheringhamat 83'minutes
- 11Buchanan
- Sheerin
- Cox
Substitutes
- 12Rumsby
- 14McInally
- 15Luke
- 16Reilly
- 17Penman
- 18Whittaker
- 19Fotheringham
Elgin
- 1LongSubstituted forWatersat 45'minutes
- 4McDonald
- 5Bronsky
- 11McHardy
- 6McGovern
- 2Cooper
- 7SmithSubstituted forSutherlandat 54'minutes
- 8Reilly
- 3Allan
- 14McLeish
- 10Cameron
Substitutes
- 12Sutherland
- 15Eadie
- 16Whitehead
- 17Ferguson
- 21Waters
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 242
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Elgin City 1.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Fraser Mullen.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Elgin City 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordyn Sheerin.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Mark Fotheringham replaces Bradley Smith.
Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).
Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Bryan Gilfillan.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Scott Rumsby replaces Harvey Swann.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Harvey Swann.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Elgin City 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by David McGurn.
Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Bryan Gilfillan.
Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Shane Sutherland replaces Scott Smith.
Attempt missed. Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Marc Waters replaces Brett Long because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 2, Elgin City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Elgin City 0.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Attempt missed. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.