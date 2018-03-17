Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath3Elgin1

Cowdenbeath v Elgin City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • McGurn
  • Mullen
  • Pyper
  • Gilfillan
  • SwannSubstituted forRumsbyat 64'minutes
  • Malcolm
  • Miller
  • 10SmithSubstituted forFotheringhamat 83'minutes
  • 11Buchanan
  • Sheerin
  • Cox

Substitutes

  • 12Rumsby
  • 14McInally
  • 15Luke
  • 16Reilly
  • 17Penman
  • 18Whittaker
  • 19Fotheringham

Elgin

  • 1LongSubstituted forWatersat 45'minutes
  • 4McDonald
  • 5Bronsky
  • 11McHardy
  • 6McGovern
  • 2Cooper
  • 7SmithSubstituted forSutherlandat 54'minutes
  • 8Reilly
  • 3Allan
  • 14McLeish
  • 10Cameron

Substitutes

  • 12Sutherland
  • 15Eadie
  • 16Whitehead
  • 17Ferguson
  • 21Waters
Referee:
Craig Charleston
Attendance:
242

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Elgin City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Elgin City 1.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Fraser Mullen.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Elgin City 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordyn Sheerin.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Mark Fotheringham replaces Bradley Smith.

Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).

Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Bryan Gilfillan.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Scott Rumsby replaces Harvey Swann.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Harvey Swann.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Elgin City 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by David McGurn.

Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Bryan Gilfillan.

Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Shane Sutherland replaces Scott Smith.

Attempt missed. Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Marc Waters replaces Brett Long because of an injury.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 2, Elgin City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Elgin City 0.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Attempt missed. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose29187445311461
2Peterhead30184868373158
3Stirling28154952341849
4Stenhousemuir27135944341044
5Elgin28124124450-640
6Annan Athletic30910113835337
7Clyde2899103742-536
8Edinburgh City2876153043-1327
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2728171742-2514
