Match ends, Montrose 3, Peterhead 2.
Montrose v Peterhead
-
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 5BolochoweckyjSubstituted forCallaghanat 45'minutes
- 14Dillon
- 8Watson
- 15Ballantyne
- 17Redman
- 2MassonBooked at 54minsSubstituted forFotheringhamat 75'minutes
- 24MilneSubstituted forCampbellat 85'minutes
- 3Steeves
- 9Fraser
- 10Templeman
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 6Fotheringham
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 19Callaghan
- 20Hay
- 23Rennie
Peterhead
- Fleming
- Stevenson
- Brown
- Robertson
- McIlduff
- 15JohnstonSubstituted forBrownat 66'minutes
- 18BrownSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 75'minutes
- 12SmithSubstituted forNorrisat 71'minutes
- 33Gibson
- 20LeitchBooked at 87mins
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 10Belmokhtar
- 14McLean
- 17Adams
- 21Hobday
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 699
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 3, Peterhead 2.
Foul by Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Lewis Milne.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Hand ball by Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 3, Peterhead 2. Lewis Milne (Montrose) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Fraser.
(Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Martyn Fotheringham replaces Terry Masson.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar replaces Jordon Brown.
Attempt missed. Sean Dillon (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 2, Peterhead 2. Chris Templeman (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Milne following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Allan Smith.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Scott Brown replaces Chris Johnston.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Peterhead 2. Allan Smith (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Stevenson.
Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.