Scottish League Two
Montrose3Peterhead2

Montrose v Peterhead

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 5BolochoweckyjSubstituted forCallaghanat 45'minutes
  • 14Dillon
  • 8Watson
  • 15Ballantyne
  • 17Redman
  • 2MassonBooked at 54minsSubstituted forFotheringhamat 75'minutes
  • 24MilneSubstituted forCampbellat 85'minutes
  • 3Steeves
  • 9Fraser
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Hay
  • 23Rennie

Peterhead

  • Fleming
  • Stevenson
  • Brown
  • Robertson
  • McIlduff
  • 15JohnstonSubstituted forBrownat 66'minutes
  • 18BrownSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 75'minutes
  • 12SmithSubstituted forNorrisat 71'minutes
  • 33Gibson
  • 20LeitchBooked at 87mins
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 10Belmokhtar
  • 14McLean
  • 17Adams
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
699

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 3, Peterhead 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 3, Peterhead 2.

Foul by Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Lewis Milne.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Hand ball by Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 3, Peterhead 2. Lewis Milne (Montrose) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Fraser.

(Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Martyn Fotheringham replaces Terry Masson.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar replaces Jordon Brown.

Attempt missed. Sean Dillon (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 2, Peterhead 2. Chris Templeman (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Milne following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Allan Smith.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Scott Brown replaces Chris Johnston.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Peterhead 2. Allan Smith (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Stevenson.

Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose29187445311461
2Peterhead30184868373158
3Stirling28154952341849
4Stenhousemuir27135944341044
5Elgin28124124450-640
6Annan Athletic30910113835337
7Clyde2899103742-536
8Edinburgh City2876153043-1327
9Berwick2775152249-2726
10Cowdenbeath2728171742-2514
