Match ends, Annan Athletic 1, Clyde 1.
Annan Athletic v Clyde
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Horne
- 5HooperBooked at 54mins
- 6SwinglehurstBooked at 89mins
- 3CreaneySubstituted forBrannanat 79'minutes
- 7RobertsSubstituted forO'Keefeat 68'minutes
- 4Moxon
- 11OmarBooked at 62mins
- 8SinnamonSubstituted forArmourat 68'minutes
- 9Smith
- 10Henderson
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Brannan
- 15Henry
- 16O'Keefe
- 17Salkeld
- 18Watson
- 19Armour
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Duffie
- 5CogillSubstituted forLowdonat 87'minutes
- 4McNiff
- 3Stewart
- 7Cuddihy
- 6NicollBooked at 61mins
- 8McStay
- 11Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
- 10GrantBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBoyleat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Boyle
- 14Kipre
- 15Osadolor
- 16Wright
- 17Lowdon
- 18Martin
- 21Gourlay
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 371
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 1, Clyde 1.
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jordan Lowdon replaces Dylan Cogill.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Evan Horne.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Jack Brannan replaces James Creaney because of an injury.
Delay in match Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.
Foul by Ben Armour (Annan Athletic).
Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Duffie (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kevin Nicoll.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Clyde 1. Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Conor O'Keefe replaces Scott Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ben Armour replaces Ryan Sinnamon.
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Clyde 1. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Ray Grant.
Booking
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic).